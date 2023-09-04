From B tattoo for Justin Bieber to matching tattoos with Kendall Jenner; every time Hailey Bieber got inked

Hailey Bieber has a treasure trove of tattoos from matching tattoos with her friends including Kendall Jenner, to a custom B tattoo in honor of her husband Justin Bieber. The model has gotten inked more times than you can count on your fingers and if you weren't aware, Justin is a hardcore fan of getting inked. The singer has spent hours getting tattoos over his body.

Justin has around 60 tattoos on himself which makes Hailey's inking a much smaller number comparatively. Here's a brief list of her minimalist but meaningful tattoos the Rhode founder has indulged in and what the thought behind them is. Keep reading to know more about it.

Full list of Hailey Bieber's tattoos

Roman numerals

Back in January 2015, Hailey got her beloved parents' wedding anniversary inked in Roman numerals. "VI-X-XC" which means June 10, 1990, has been inked on her arm. Tattoo artist JonBoy has previously revealed how he's really close to Hailey and is thankful to her for giving her the opportunity to expand his A-list clientele. Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, as well as Justin, have given him a chance because the model recommended his talent.

G and Baldwin

This was followed by a G tattoo in June 2015 which stands for Georgia. The letter is a tribute to Georgia Veach, who was diagnosed with a brain disorder in 2012. Apart from Hailey, other celebrities including Justin and his ex, pop star Selena Gomez have the initial tattoo. A month later, Hailey got matching Baldwin tattoos with her cousin Ireland on her middle finger.

Broken hearts, Minas Gerais, and gun

The same year, Hailey got matching tattoos with supermodel Kendall Jenner. The two got inked with broken hearts and while the former opted for red ink, the latter chose white ink for the design. This was followed by a Minas Gerais tattoo on Hailey's ankle in reference to the Brazilian state. In December 2015, she got a gun tattoo on her left middle finger.

Gente and Pray

The next year, Hailey got a matching tattoo with her friend Mari Fonseca. While the model Gente inked on her left hip, the latter got it tattooed on her left ribcage. The word translates to people. In June 2016, Kendall designed a Pray tattoo for Hailey with the letters PR on her left hand and AY on her right so that it spells pray when she folds her hands together.

Star, K, 3:30, and Seek

In August of that year, she got a tiny star inked on her right middle finger, followed by the letter K, and 3:30 on her hands. The latter is a John 3:30 reference from the Bible. Then in September, she tattooed another Bible word namely seek in honor of Zephaniah 2:3.

Unseen, Coeur d'Alene, and Cross

Hailey has the words Unseen tattooed on her spine. In 2017, she followed it up with the French statement Coeur d'Alene, which translates to Heart of Alene. As per reports, Alene is her sister Alaia's middle name. The model honored her religion with a tiny cross tattoo.

Chevron Lines, Heart, 1996, Diamond, B, Moon & Stars

In April 2017, Hailey got two chevron lines inked on her pinky finger A year later, Hailey got a tiny heart tattooed to her collarbone. She also has a 1996 tattoo on her right hip bone, for her birth year. In February 2019, Hailey got a diamond tattoo. In 2018, she got lots of dainty tattoos on her hands and fingers. They included a moon, stars, flowers, dots, and the letter B.

Lover and feathers

Hailey also has a Lover tattoo on her neck. Her most recent tattoos seem to be the feather and tiny stars collection on her thumbs. She shared a glimpse of it on her Instagram story.

