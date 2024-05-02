A Look At Lindsay Lohan's Life 20 Years After Mean Girls

Mean Girls launched the careers of actors Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams, and solidified writer Tina Fey's comedic genius. Although "Mean Girls" has earned its timeless status, it's now 20 years old, with its anniversary being celebrated on April 30, 2024. Since its release in 2004, the film has remained a staple in the cinema world, chronicling the journey of Cady Heron as she transitions from homeschooling in Africa to navigating the turbulent social dynamics of an American high school.

From her breakthrough role in the 1998 Walt Disney Pictures film The Parent Trap, to her latest Netflix film she has come a long way. From being the teen idol of Cady Heron to one of the prominent Hollywood stars, he has had quite a journey.

From Teen Queen to Comeback Trail: Lindsay Lohan's Journey

Lindsay Lohan, who gained fame through movies like The Parent Trap and Freaky Friday, was already a popular name in Hollywood before she took on the role of Cady Heron in Mean Girls. That role made her a teen icon and led to parts in other films such as Herbie: Fully Loaded and Just My Luck. Following her success on the big screen, Lohan ventured into music, releasing two albums.

Lohan continued to act in various films over the next few years, appearing in Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Georgia Rule, and Bobby, for which she received a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award nomination. However, during this time, rumors circulated about her being challenging to work with on set.

Her life took a turn in May 2007 when she was first arrested for driving under the influence (DUI), possession of cocaine, and a hit-and-run incident. Just two months later, she was arrested again on similar charges, leading to a 36-month probation sentence, an 18-month-long alcohol education program, 10 days of community service, court-ordered rehabilitation, and one day in jail. Unfortunately, repeated violations and additional charges kept her in and out of court for several years.

Her legal journey finally concluded in 2015 when she completed her court-mandated community service, ending her probation from the 2007 incident.

During that phase, Lohan launched a fashion line called 6126 and starred in a reality show titled Lindsay. She also made her stage debut in the West End production of David Mamet's Speed-the-Plow. Although her appearances on screen became less frequent, she managed to secure roles in television shows like Ugly Betty, Labor Pains, and Glee.

She made a highly anticipated return to acting with roles in Liz & Dick and The Canyons. However, these projects didn't quite make the splash many had hoped for. In 2019, she took a new direction by starring in a reality TV show, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, which documented her efforts to manage a beach club in Greece. Most recently, Lohan took a turn towards heartwarming holiday entertainment with her starring role in the Hallmark movie, Falling for Christmas.

Lohan married Bader Shammas in April 2022. They welcomed their first child, a son, in July 2023, in Dubai, where she has lived since 2014.

Recently, Lindsay Lohan starred in Netflix’s Irish Wish

Latest, Lohan starred in Netflix romantic comedy Irish Wish, directed by Janeen Damian. Lohan plays mousy book editor Maddie Kelly in the story. “She’s been ghostwriting for the writer she works for and she’s hopelessly in love with him, and she’s expecting him to love her back,” Lohan explained in a press release.

Here’s the full synopsis from Netflix: “When the love of her life gets engaged to her best friend, Maddie puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland. Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be. With her dream seeming to come true, Maddie soon realizes that her real soulmate is someone else entirely.”

Along with Lohan, it also stars Actors Ed Speleers (You, Downton Abbey), Alexander Vlahos (Outlander, Sanditon, Versailles), Jane Seymour (The Kominsky Method, Wedding Crashers), Elizabeth Tan (Emily in Paris, The Singapore Grip), and Ayesha Curry (About Last Night, A Black Lady Sketch Show) will star alongside Lohan in the forthcoming flick.

The film was not met with so much of good words from the critics. The lack of actual Irish actors was one of the main reasons for the backlash it faced. The Irish Wish dropped on Netflix on March 15. You can stream it now.

