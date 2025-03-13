From Carry-On Taking 2nd Spot to Red Notice Dominating Viewership; Here Are Top 10 Most-Watched Film Debuts on Netflix

It is a well-known fact that viewership count plays a pivotal role on every OTT platform. When a streaming site introduces new and exciting ventures, the anticipation is always high to see how many views they have garnered after their launch.

Similarly, looking at Netflix—an OTT platform with millions of titles available to watch—several English-language films, such as Red Notice, Carry On, and Don't Look Up, have become some of the most-watched projects of all time after their debut on the platform.

If you're looking for more information about this, you're in the right place! Below is the current list of movies and data on the number of views each project has gained on Netflix after its debut, according to What’s on Netflix.

1. Red Notice (2021)

The movie, with a stellar cast including Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot is one of the most talked about ventures. It has reportedly garnered up to 230,900,000 views.

2. Carry On (2024)

The thrilling venture that was released last years has done very well as it reached the second spot with 171,500,000 views, per What’s on Netflix’s site.

3. Don’t Look Up (2021)

This multi-starrer venture,was already a highly anticipated film even before its release. As soon as it hit Netflix, it was natural for fans to watch it. The movie reportedly garnered 171,400,000 views.

4. The Adam project (2022)

Yet another Ryan Reynolds starrer film, which was released in 2022 made it to the list with 157,600,000 watches, per the outlet.

5. Bird Box (2018)

The Bird Box was one of the most creatively written movies starring Sandra Bullock. After the film was launched on Netflix, it reportedly garnered 157,400,000 views.

6. Leave The World Behind (2023)

The movie which was released in 2023, starred Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawk, and many more. Landing the 6th position in this list, the project reportedly got 143,400,000 watches.

7. The Gray Man (2022)

The Chris Evan starrer venture truly gave that adrenaline rush. Just like the storyline, it did not disappoint with its view count which mounted up to 139,300,000, per the publication.

8. Damsel (2024)

Damsel, which has an impressive group of actors like Millie Bobby Brown, Nick Robinson, and Brooke Carter did great at the viewership count which is– 138,000,000, according to the publication.

9. We Can Be Heroes (2020)

This 2022 movie did not fail to impress with its viewership numbers. The Robert Rodriguez directorial venture garnered 137,300,000 watches on Netflix, per the outlet.

10. The Mother (2023)

This project which falls under the action genre, featured the iconic performer Jennifer Lopez. It also had an impressive number of watches that reportedly mounted up to 136,400,000