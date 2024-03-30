From Childhood Troubles To Fertility Struggles, Shocking Revelations From Rebel Wilson's Memoir Rebel Rising

Rebel Wilson is baring her soul in her latest memoir, offering readers an intimate glimpse into her tumultuous journey through life. Titled Rebel Rising, the memoir penned by the 44-year-old Pitch Perfect star is set to hit bookshelves on April 2. In its pages, Wilson candidly shares her personal experiences, painting a vivid picture of her trials and triumphs.

Reflecting on her early days in Hollywood to People where she often found herself labeled as "brave," Wilson rebuffs the notion, stating, “Did I fight in war? Run into a burning building? No. It was that I dared to exist in a town where only thin women were valued.”

The memoir delves into Wilson's formative years in Australia, offering insights into her upbringing, her relationship with fiancée Ramona Agruma, her fertility journey, and the numerous challenges she faced in her career. Throughout, Wilson's narrative is infused with a sense of authenticity and vulnerability, as she shares her story, "With the hope that people might find some inspiration. Maybe some people thought it was brave, but I was just being myself.”

Here are some of the most revealing revelations from Wilson’s memoir, Rebel Rising.

Rebel Wilson filmed Bridesmaid during ‘one of the loneliest years’ of her life

Wilson candidly reveals that the filming period of Bridesmaids marked “one of the loneliest years of my life” in her memoir. She recounts how, after paying her rent, she was left with a mere $60 to sustain herself. Following the movie's premiere, Wilson describes returning to her modest one-bedroom apartment in Los Angeles, where she would dine alone in front of the television in her pajamas.

She wrote, “I remove my makeup and take out the hairpieces. I look at myself in the mirror. 'See, women are funny!' I say to myself. Then I head to the freezer, pull out a pint of ice cream and celebrate by eating in front of the TV in an oversize Disneyland nightie until I can’t stay awake anymore."

Rebel Wilson revealed she felt humiliated by Sacha Baron Cohen

Wilson recounts her experience collaborating with Sacha Baron Cohen on the 2016 film, The Brothers Grimsby, in her memoir. She expresses feeling deeply humiliated by the comedian, alleging that he requested her to engage in a lewd act during the movie's production in South Africa. However, Baron Cohen vehemently denies these allegations, asserting that they are entirely false.

In response to Wilson's claims, Baron Cohen's representative issued a statement refuting the accusations. The statement highlights, “While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby.”

She wrote, “The movie bombed, which to me was karma enough. I’m not about canceling anybody and that’s not my motivation for sharing this story. I’m sharing my story now because the more women talk about things like this, hopefully the less it happens.”

Rebel Wilson’ difficult relationship with her ‘volatile father’

Reflecting on her childhood, Wilson shares poignant memories of her upbringing with her parents, Sue and Warwick Bownds, who were involved in the dog show circuit. She describes her family's lifestyle as "one baby step above being carnies." However, Wilson's recollections also reveal the challenges she faced, particularly in her relationship with her volatile father.

Wilson recounts a harrowing incident from her childhood when, during a scorching summer in Australia, she and her sister, Liberty, attempted to cool down by wetting their mattresses with water. Their father's reaction was swift and violent. "Dad comes in. ‘What the hell are you two doing?!’ He brings his palm up and hits me. Whack. He hits my sister too," she writes, noting that as the eldest, she bore the brunt of the punishment.

Tragically, Wilson's father passed away from a heart attack in 2013. In a moving gesture of forgiveness and closure, Wilson penned a heartfelt letter to him that she would 'strive to find love' and 'no longer be afraid of it'.

Rebel Wilson experienced fertility issues

Wilson reveals the heart-wrenching struggles she faced on her fertility journey in 2020. Despite being advised by a fertility doctor to lose weight for better chances of harvesting quality eggs, Wilson faced disappointment when embryos created with a sperm donor were deemed not strong enough for viability, even after shedding 80 pounds. "I feel such sadness," she writes, expressing, “I’m so alone and I don’t know what to do.”

Undeterred, Wilson persevered, undergoing another round of egg harvesting. The culmination of her efforts came when her 'last viable embryo' was implanted in a surrogate. In a moment of pure joy and fulfillment, Wilson welcomed her daughter, Royce Lillian, into the world in November 2022, with her fiancée Ramona Agruma by her side.

Describing the profound moment of her daughter's birth, Wilson writes, "She opens her eyes, and she looks at us. We’re a family now." It's a testament to Wilson's resilience and the boundless love that now fills her life, marking a new chapter in her journey toward motherhood and family.

Rebel Wilson did not have sex until her 30s

Wilson candidly shares a deeply personal revelation in her memoir, disclosing that she didn't lose her virginity until the age of 35. She admits to feeling initially "terrified" of physical intimacy. She wrote in her memoir, “I was either so innocent, in my teens, or so busy making myself look grotesquely unattractive for comedic purposes, that no romantic opportunity ever presented itself.”

Advertisement

Detailing a significant moment in her romantic journey, Wilson opens up about her relationship with a producer named Mickey, whom she met through a setup. Their connection deepened during the filming of How to Be Single, ultimately leading to a transformative experience for Wilson. "Mickey flew in that weekend," she writes, "And then it just happens. I finally have sex. It feels amazing. I go to the bathroom and high-five myself. I like my new wild sexual self."

Rebel Rising is set to hit bookshelves on April 2, published by Simon & Schuster. Readers can preorder their copies now from various retailers, wherever books are sold.

