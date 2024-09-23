From College Sweetheart To Future Queen: A Look Back At Prince William's Romantic Relationships

Prince William, now Prince of Wales, had many relationships before marrying Kate Middleton. Their love story, which began at St Andrews University, is well known, although William had many romances before the royal pair became an item. Some were brief, while others had a lasting connection. Here's a look back at Prince William's relationships before marrying his college love.

1999: Davina Duckworth-Chad

Prince William's relationship with Davina Duckworth-Chad began in 1999. Davina, a family friend and distant cousin of Princess Diana, came from an aristocratic background. She is the daughter of Norfolk landowner and Old Etonian, Anthony Duckworth-Chad. Their romance apparently began before William went to study in Scotland.

In 1999, the two went on an Aegean Sea cruise with King Charles and Queen Camilla. Although the relationship ended amicably, they maintained good relations. Davina was also invited to William and Kate's Royal Wedding in 2011. Davina later married Thomas Barber, the son of a baronet, and they have twin daughters.

2000: Jecca Craig

In 2000, Prince William was linked to conservationist Jecca Craig, whom he met during his gap year in Kenya. William spent time at her family's ranch, and rumors of a relationship began to spread. While neither side admitted the relationship, it is thought that the two remained close over the years.

Advertisement

Jecca married Jonathan Baillie, a fellow conservationist, on her family farm in Lewa. She has now established an amazing career, co-founding Panthera, an organization committed to wildcat conservation, and Stop Ivory, a non-governmental group that aims to stop ivory trading. The couple now has two children.

2000: Rose Farquhar

In the summer of 2000, shortly after finishing his A-levels at Eton, William supposedly had a brief romance with Rose Farquhar. The two met at the Beaufort Polo Club in Gloucestershire, where they shared an interest in horses and outdoor activities. Rose, the daughter of former Beaufort Hunt master Captain Ian Farquhar, is said to have been William's first love.

Although their relationship did not last, Rose and William remained friends. They have since attended each other's weddings. Rose, who married George Gemmell in December 2022, has also pursued a singing career, appearing on the 2006 reality show How Do You Solve A Problem Like Maria? and 2016's The Voice.

Advertisement

2001: Arabella Musgrave

William briefly dated Arabella Musgrave, Major Nicholas Musgrave's daughter, in 2001, right before beginning his studies at St Andrews University. The two apparently met in the social circles of the British aristocracy, where Arabella was already well-known. The relationship did not continue long, but Arabella eventually married George Galliers-Pratt, a member of the Cayzer banking and shipping family, in 2014.

Arabella has also had career success. In 2020, she was named Gucci's Head of Communications in North Europe, and she is now the company's Director of Entertainment Industry Relations in EMEA. The couple has one daughter.

2001: Carly Massy-Birch

During his first year at St Andrews in 2001, Prince William dated Carly Massy-Birch. They both attended university and met through mutual friends. Their relationship was brief, but Carly talked favorably of it in a 2010 Vanity Fair interview, calling it as a regular university romance.

She explained that they crossed paths frequently and got along well. "It was very much a university thing, just a regular university romance," she said. Despite the brief romance, Carly had pleasant memories of their time together; however, she has since remained out of the public eye.

Advertisement

2002: Olivia Hunt

William supposedly dated Olivia Hunt in 2002, his first year at St Andrews. Olivia was a student at Edinburgh University at the time, and they were part of a broader social circle that included future royals and aristocrats. Olivia stayed friends with William and Kate, despite the fact that their relationship ended abruptly.

Olivia attended both the Royal Wedding in 2011 and Pippa Middleton's wedding in 2016. She has since married barrister Nicholas Wilkinson and currently serves as the general manager of Dorsia, a private membership platform. Olivia's brother-in-law is Ben Fogle, a television personality.

2004: Isabella Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe

During his brief split from Kate in 2004, Prince William was linked to socialite Isabella Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe. She comes from an aristocratic background and works as an actress and model. Princess Eugenie, William's cousin, reportedly introduced them. Cressida Bonas, Isabella's half-sister, also dated Prince Harry for a few years.

While her relationship with William did not progress, Isabella eventually married Sam Branson, the son of businessman Richard Branson, in 2013. They have since welcomed two children: Eva, a daughter, and Bluey, a son.

ALSO READ: How Many Taylor Swift Concerts Does 'King Swiftie' Flavor Flav Want To Attend? Check Out His Wholesome Response HERE