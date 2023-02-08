From ‘dance videos’ to GRWM snippets: North and Kim Kardashian’s daily dose of mother-daughter content

Kim Kardashian, who has a different kind of style and persona outside, is completely different when she is home with her kids. This is proven and witnessed by the videos that are ever-trending when she teams up with her firstborn daughter, North. The duo has shattered the internet with endless dance videos and funny moves, which Kim embraces and participates in with the same energy as her daughter North, making the audience dwell in an awe-inspiring experience at all times.

From their dance videos to sharing adorable ‘Get ready with me’ snippets, Kim never fails to be part of it and make it more fun and sweet when they do anything in front of the camera. Recently, the SKIMS founder shared a beautiful video with her daughter North, where the duo plugged in to make content on "Hairstyle for the Day." They mouthed along to the lyrics of SZA's "Good Days" while mother Kim styled the hair with hairspray, gel, and a hairbrush. As daughter North showed off her dancing moves, Kim couldn't stop laughing while holding a hairbrush in one hand while wearing a black robe that is making the rounds on the internet.