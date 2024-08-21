From Dark to I Am Not Okay With This: Top 10 Netflix Shows To Binge-Watch if You Are a Stranger Things Fan

Supernatural mysteries have always intrigued us for ages. Even after 8 years of its release, the widely watched sci-fi mystery drama Stranger Things still stands tall on the list of top 10 shows on Netflix. If you are looking forward to watching more shows based on the themes of thrilling adventures and supernatural concepts, we’ve got you covered! From Dark to I Am Not Okay With This: Here is a list of 10 best shows to watch on the streaming giant Netflix, only if you liked Stranger Things.

1. Dark

From discovering the themes of time travel to uncovering the secrets that linked the different families in the small town of Widen, Dark is one of the best shows based on supernatural elements. After the sudden disappearance of children from a German town, a chain of unfortunate events leads to an unexpected time-travel conspiracy that dates back several generations. The mind-bending narration of the plot and the complex characters make Dark a compelling watch for those who loved watching Stranger Things.

2. I Am Not Okay With This

I Am Not Okay With This follows the story of Sydney, a teenage girl who grapples with challenges at her high school while coming across her telekinetic powers. The coming-of-age sci-fi drama I Am Not Okay With This perfectly blends with the angst during adolescence and supernatural elements from Sydney's point of view. Due to its complex theme, I Am Not Okay With This has a striking similarity to Stranger Things.

3. The Midnight Club

Created by the reputed horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan The Midnight Club revolves around the story of a group of terminally ill teenagers living in a hospice. The group ends up assembling every day at midnight to share spine-chilling stories based on supernatural themes. The mind-boggling series explores the complexities of friendship and mortality. The theme of the show makes it a perfect watch for Stranger Things fans.

4. Wednesday

When it comes to talking about one of the best series based on teenage rebellion and supernatural themes, it is difficult to miss out on Wednesday. The mysterious and gothic appearance of the Addams has intrigued the audience ever since the animated version premiered back in the early 90s. However, the gothic charm and the quirky characters of Wednesday can be appealing to Stranger Things fans.

5. The Mist

Based on Stephen King’s famous novel The Mist, it revolves around a small town shrouded in thick mysterious fog that leads to the existence of mysterious creatures unknown to the world. The residents of that particular town assemble in times of adversity and come across the darker aspects of human nature. The Mist offers an intense experience, almost similar to the chilling moments in Stranger Things.

6. Everything Sucks!

Set on the timeline of the 1980s, Everything Sucks! follows the story of a group of school-going misfits in a town in Oregon, Boring. As the teenagers navigate through the struggles of adolescence and their academics while creating a short movie, they come across discovering their sexuality and purpose in life.

7. Yellowjackets

Netflix’s popular thriller drama Yellowjackets centers around the harrowing survival story of a high school girls’ soccer team who end up landing in the thick forests of Canada after a plane crash. The story changes in between their fight for survival in the past and their present-day life. However, Yellowjackets explores themes based on survival and psychological horror, which is quite similar to Stranger Things.

8. The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy follows the story of a dysfunctional family of adopted superhero siblings who come together to protect the world and prevent its ending. The perfect blend of humor and supernatural elements, along with the eccentric characters, make The Umbrella Academy a perfect watch for Stranger Things fans.

9. The Gifted

Based on the world of mutants facing persecution, The Gifted revolves around a family that is forced to go on a mission to discover kids with extraordinary abilities. From societal pressure to family dynamics and living with supernatural elements, The Gifted resonates well with the theme of Stranger Things.

10. Wayward Pines

Wayward Pines deals with the story of a secret service agent who ends up getting trapped in the enigmatic town of Wayward Pines, where leaving is not an option. The eerie and suspenseful theme, along with the twisted and complicated characters, makes it almost similar to Stranger Things.

