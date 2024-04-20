From Florida To The Black Dog: Every Place Mentioned In Songs Of Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department

Taylor Swift dropped her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, on Friday. With 15 surprise songs and an anthology, fans are loving the new set of songs. The album about Swift’s ex, Joe Alwyn, mentions multiple places where the pop star had romantic encounters with her then-partner.

From Florida to The Heath in London, have a look at all the special places of Swift’s love journey.

Florida

Taylor Swift collaborated with Post Malone on one of the tracks of the TTPD album. The song, titled Fortnight, has lyrics mentioning the state of Florida. Swift writes the lyrics as, "Going to Florida by the car you won, / But it won’t start up till you touch, touch, touch me.”

Apart from the words in a song, the Midnights star has also titled one of the tracks Florida in the album. Swift spoke of a connection about Florida: she had been watching a lot of Dateline, and "people have these crimes that they commit; where do they immediately skip town and go? They go to Florida."

The Heath, London

One of the most heartbreaking anthems of the album by Taylor Swift is So Long London. The track details how Swift tried to save her relationship from doom. London has been special for Swift, as she mentioned on various occasions, and the city was where she spent most of her time with Alwyn.

The lyrics of the song are written as "The house in the Heath.” The Lover singer’s link with London goes back to 2019 when she wrote the track, London Boy.

The Black Dog

The title of Taylor Swift’s TTPD track, The Black Dog, is based on a real bar in the U.K. The song is part of the bonus anthology dropped by the singer ahead of the album release.

The song lyrics say, "I am someone who until recent events / You shared your secrets with / And your location, you forgot to turn it off. And so I watch as you walk / Into some bar called The Black Dog / And pierce new holes in my heart.”

The pop star mentions a boy meeting a girl in the bar who is too young to understand the pop-punk band of the 2000s.

The Chelsea Hotel

The title track of the TTPD mentions The Chelsea Hotel in the lyrics. Swift wrote the wordings as, "I laughed in your face and said / 'You're not Dylan Thomas, I'm not Patti Smith' / This ain't the Chelsea Hotel; we're modern idiots.”

The hotel, built in the 19th century, is a popular landmark in New York City. It is known to have housed painters, musicians, artists, authors, and socialites.

Central Park

Yet a popular landmark in New York is mentioned in the lyrics of The Bolter, a track added to the bonus anthology of The Tortured Poets Department. Swift sings, "When it's all roses, portrait poses / Central Park Lake in tiny rowboats, / What a charming Saturday."

Speaking about the album, the Love Story singer claimed, "It was really a lifeline for me—just the things that I was going through, the things that I was writing about—it kind of reminded me why songwriting actually gets me through my life. I've never had an album that I needed songwriting more than I needed it on Tortured Poets."

