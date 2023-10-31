From Gossip Girl to You : Top 5 Penn Badgley must-watch movies and series with ratings

It's Actor and musician Penn Badgley's Birthday! With his innate charm, captivating presence, and versatile acting skills, Penn Badgley has undeniably emerged as a talented force in the entertainment industry. His journey began with a bang when he made a dazzling debut in the critically acclaimed soap opera The Young and the Restless, earning him a prestigious Young Artist Award. Since then, he has graced our screens in various iconic titles, captivating audiences worldwide and securing a special place in our hearts. So, get ready to join the birthday bash as we take a thrilling ride through his top 5 movies and series, a perfect way to honor this star on his special day!

Top 5 must-watch Penn Badgley movies/series

Young and Restless (1973-)

The show centers on the wealthy Brooks family and the working-class Foster family, capturing their lives in the beloved Midwestern city of Genoa City. In a 10-episode arc, Penn Badgley, though not in a major role, gained recognition. He made his debut at the age of 14 as Phillip Chancellor IV in this soap opera, earning a Young Artist Award nomination in 2001. Despite fluctuations in its IMDb rating, this long-running soap opera has had its share of highs and lows.

IMDb Rating: 5.2/10

Margin Call (2011)

One of Badgley's notable film roles was in Margin Call (2011), which was inspired by the 2007-2008 financial crisis. The movie, set on Wall Street over a 24-hour period, explores the chaos that unfolded during the crisis's initial stages. Badgley portrayed Will Emerson, a junior analyst. This thriller was quite different from his other work, and despite the complexity of the subject matter, he received praise for his performance.

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

The Twilight Zone (2002-2003)

In The Twilight Zone, an anthology series known for its imaginative stories, Badgley starred in the episode "Homecoming." He played a troubled teenager whose father returns from the Iraq War with something not quite right. Despite the series receiving mixed reviews, Badgley's performance in this particular episode earned positive recognition.

IMDb Rating: 7.2 /10

Will & Grace (1998-2020)

It is a beloved American sitcom centered on the friendship between Will Truman (Eric McCormack), a gay lawyer, and Grace Adler (Debra Messing). While Badgley's role in the show was brief, he made an impact by playing a high school bully in the episode I Never Promised You an Olive Garden. His early experience in this show paved the way for his subsequent role in The Young and the Restless.

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Gossip Girl (2007-2012)

It was Badgley's role in Gossip Girl that catapulted him to stardom. This teen drama series, now available on HBO Max, revolves around an anonymous blogger known as Gossip Girl who exposes the secrets and scandals of privileged upper-class teenagers in New York City. Badgley played the character Dan Humphrey, initially turning down the role but eventually accepting it. His portrayal of Dan made him a fan favorite, and earned him six Teen Choice Awards nominations, showcasing his onscreen talent.

Advertisement

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Here's a bonus one,

You (2018-)

A bonus to his already impressive career is the series, originally on Lifetime and later picked up by Netflix. In You, Badgley plays Joe Goldberg, a bookstore manager and serial killer whose love becomes an obsession that drives him to commit unspeakable acts. This thriller genre brought out a different side of Badgley's acting abilities and gained critical and fan acclaim. He even won an Elle Style Award for International Star. Part One of its newest season is already available on Netflix.

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

ALSO READ: Top 10 Halloween movies to get you in the spooky spirit