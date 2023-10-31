From Gossip Girl to You : Top 5 Penn Badgley must-watch movies and series with ratings

As Penn Badgley's birthday approaches, let's explore his top 5 movies and TV shows that you should definitely watch.

Written by Nidhi Joshi Updated on Oct 31, 2023   |  03:36 PM IST  |  2.1K
IMDb
Penn Badgley (IMDb)

Key Highlight

It's Actor and musician Penn Badgley's Birthday!  With his innate charm, captivating presence, and versatile acting skills, Penn Badgley has undeniably emerged as a talented force in the entertainment industry. His journey began with a bang when he made a dazzling debut in the critically acclaimed soap opera The Young and the Restless, earning him a prestigious Young Artist Award. Since then, he has graced our screens in various iconic titles, captivating audiences worldwide and securing a special place in our hearts. So, get ready to join the birthday bash as we take a thrilling ride through his top 5 movies and series, a perfect way to honor this star on his special day!

Top 5 must-watch Penn Badgley movies/series 

Young and Restless (1973-)

Young and Restless

The show centers on the wealthy Brooks family and the working-class Foster family, capturing their lives in the beloved Midwestern city of Genoa City. In a 10-episode arc, Penn Badgley, though not in a major role, gained recognition. He made his debut at the age of 14 as Phillip Chancellor IV in this soap opera, earning a Young Artist Award nomination in 2001. Despite fluctuations in its IMDb rating, this long-running soap opera has had its share of highs and lows.

IMDb Rating:  5.2/10

Margin Call (2011)

Penn Badgley and Zachary Quinto in Margin Call (2011)

One of Badgley's notable film roles was in Margin Call (2011), which was inspired by the 2007-2008 financial crisis. The movie, set on Wall Street over a 24-hour period, explores the chaos that unfolded during the crisis's initial stages. Badgley portrayed Will Emerson, a junior analyst. This thriller was quite different from his other work, and despite the complexity of the subject matter, he received praise for his performance. 

IMDb Rating:  7.1/10

The Twilight Zone (2002-2003)

The Twilight Zone

In The Twilight Zone, an anthology series known for its imaginative stories, Badgley starred in the episode "Homecoming." He played a troubled teenager whose father returns from the Iraq War with something not quite right. Despite the series receiving mixed reviews, Badgley's performance in this particular episode earned positive recognition. 

IMDb Rating:   7.2 /10

Will & Grace (1998-2020)

Will & Grace

It is a beloved American sitcom centered on the friendship between Will Truman (Eric McCormack), a gay lawyer, and Grace Adler (Debra Messing). While Badgley's role in the show was brief, he made an impact by playing a high school bully in the episode I Never Promised You an Olive Garden. His early experience in this show paved the way for his subsequent role in The Young and the Restless. 

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Gossip Girl (2007-2012)

Gossip Girl 

It was Badgley's role in Gossip Girl that catapulted him to stardom. This teen drama series, now available on HBO Max, revolves around an anonymous blogger known as Gossip Girl who exposes the secrets and scandals of privileged upper-class teenagers in New York City. Badgley played the character Dan Humphrey, initially turning down the role but eventually accepting it. His portrayal of Dan made him a fan favorite, and earned him six Teen Choice Awards nominations, showcasing his onscreen talent.

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Here's a bonus one,

You (2018-)

You

A bonus to his already impressive career is the series, originally on Lifetime and later picked up by Netflix. In You, Badgley plays Joe Goldberg, a bookstore manager and serial killer whose love becomes an obsession that drives him to commit unspeakable acts. This thriller genre brought out a different side of Badgley's acting abilities and gained critical and fan acclaim. He even won an Elle Style Award for International Star. Part One of its newest season is already available on Netflix.

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

FAQs

How long did Blake and Penn date?
Blake Lively and Penn Badgley dated for 3 years
Does Penn Badgley have a 14 year old?
Penn has a 14-year old stepson Cassius Riley
Is Penn Badgley still married?
Penn is married to Domino Kirke since 2017
When did Penn Badgley become famous?
Penn Badgley became famous since Gossip Girl (2007-2012)
