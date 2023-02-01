From his reaction to Demi Moore’s memoir to Vasculitis diagnosis; 5 revelations made by Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher, the popular American actor has been constantly in the limelight for both his performances and personal life. The actor, who is also well-known for his social media presence, has also got embroiled in controversies multiple times, especially due to the stands he took on child sexual abuse and trafficking. Now, Ashton Kutcher is garnering attention once again with his reaction to his ex-wife Demi Moore's memoir, and some interesting revelations he made about his personal life in the latest Esquire cover story. Here are the 5 revelations made by Ashton Kutcher. Have a look...

1. Ashton Kutcher on his career choices In his chat with Esquire magazine, the popular actor revealed why he is extremely choosy when it comes to his acting career. "I want to tell stories that have something to say. I want to tell stories that deliver people joy and make people think. I want to play characters that are fun to perform. And I’m willing to work my ass off to do that," explained Ashton Kutcher. 2. Ashton Kutcher on his bond with Demi Moore's daughters The actor, who revealed that he was just 26 when he tied the knot with Demi Moore, confirmed that he still maintains a great relationship with her three daughters who are now grown-up women. However, he added that being a step-father was a huge responsibility for a man in his twenties. "I was twenty six, bearing the responsibility of an eight-year-old, a ten-year-old, and a twelve-year-old. That’s how some teen parents must experience their twenties," remarked Ashton Kutcher. 3. Here's why Demi Moore's memoir pissed off Ashton Kutcher In his interview, Ashton Kutcher admitted to the fact that Demi Moore's memoir pissed him off, as it revealed too many details of their relationship. "I was pissed. I had finally gotten to a place where the press had really laid off me and Mila (his wife), and my life and my family. And then the next day, the paparazzi are at my kids’ school," recalled the actor. However, he added that there are no hard feelings between them now.

4. Ashton Kutcher about his Vasculitis diagnosis In his chat with the magazine, the actor also opened up about being diagnosed with Vasculitis. The actor revealed that he had to finally undergo vasectomy, which eventually resulted in him stopping the consumption of drugs. 5. His bond with his wife Mila Kunis Interestingly, the actor also opened up about his strong bond with his wife Mila Kunis, whom he admires a lot. "Mila made our relationship accelerate was that I had always admired her. But I knew that she didn’t need me. And she knew that I didn’t need her… We already knew all of each other’s dirt. My wife is so much cooler than me," he stated.

ALSO READ: Is Danny Masterson's Hyde mentioned in That '90s Show? Sexual assault allegations to cast reaction, 5 DEETS