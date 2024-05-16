From John Krasinski’s IF To Return To Reason And More, Movies Releasing This Week In Theaters

Following Hollywood strikes and the pandemic, which caused many scheduling changes, it has been challenging to keep pace with the latest films. The year 2023 marked one of the biggest pauses in Hollywood's production due to the 148-day strike. Both TV and movie theatres were not operational because writers went on strike, supported by actors.



The Writers Guild of America, i.e., WGA, and actors’ strikes are over, and May is going to bring a mix of blockbusters together with indie gems to cinemas. The theatre experience that was on hold for a while will be resumed full-fledged with over 20 films releasing in May 2024.

Highly-anticipated movies starring Hollywood A-listers Ryan Reynolds, Chris Hemsworth, and Anya Taylor-Joy to watch in theaters this summer

On May 17, John Krasinski’s IF premieres, starring Cailey Fleming as well as Ryan Reynolds, Krasinski himself, Emily Blunt, Fiona Shaw, Steve Carell, Alan Kim, Blake Lively, Liza Colón-Zayas, and more in voice-over roles. It is about a young girl who sees adult’s make-believe friends that they have forgotten.



The other highly anticipated movie premiering on that day is the Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black, featuring Marisa Abela as well as Eddie Marsan, Jack O’Connell, and Lesley Manville, which looks into her life and the making of her iconic album.



Next week, we anticipate the release of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, and also, of course, The Garfield Movie.

List of all the movies releasing in May 2024 after a prolonged theatre drought

Cinema-goers are in for a ride as almost every week is packed with amazing theatre releases like it used to be once upon a time long before the OTT pandemic.



Following the release of Janus Films' Return to Reason: Four Films by Man Ray on May 15, John Krasinski's star-studded children's epic IF, a product of Paramount Pictures, will hit theaters on Friday.



Amy Winehouse's biopic by Focus Features that's taken the internet by storm, Back to Black will also be out on May 17th alongside The Strangers: Chapter 1 from Lionsgate Films



This week, two movies are getting limited releases. Neon's Babes: a comedy about a woman facing an unexpected pregnancy after a one-night stand; and Kino Lorber's Taking Venice – a documentary about dramatic events during the Cold War at the Venice Biennale art exhibit.



You Can’t Run Forever from Lionsgate Films, Fresh Kills, The Blue Angels, Coma, The American, Faceless After Dark, In Our Day, and a few others are also set for release this week.



From May 19th to May 21st, there's something for everyone to go see in the theater, whether it's relishing an artsy film or reliving a superhero blockbuster experience. Fathom Events will showcase North By Northwest on May 19th alongside Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, followed by Castle in the Sky and Multiplied the next day.



Tom Holland and Zendaya's blockbuster Spider-Man: Homecoming will be re-released in theatres on May 20, 2024.

