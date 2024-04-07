From Karate Kid To Rush Hour: Top Films Of Jackie Chan To Watch As Actor Turns 70

Jackie Chan is not just an actor, director, writer, producer, martial artist and stuntman but he is also someone who defined the action-comedy genre over the years. His nuanced performance in films like Karate Kid has stunned us all. The way he maintains his own authenticity in films by combining stunts with stories makes film watching an interesting experience. The actor has turned 70 today, and let’s take a look at his best films till date.

Ride On

Year: 2023

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Starring Jackie Chan as Lao Luo, it follows his journey as a former stuntman who takes his daughter’s help to save his horse from loan collectors. However, as the battle goes viral, social media glorifies Luo and Red Hare as social media icons. Available to stream on Disney+Hotstar.

Drunken Master

Year: 1978

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Starring Jackie Chan as Wong Fei Hung, the story follows Wong who is a playful young boy. He learns a special form of martial arts from his drunkard master to prevent assassins from coming in the way of his goals. Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

The Karate Kid

Year: 2010

IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

One of the best Jackie Chan films, it also stars Jaden Smith. Dre always gets bullied by Cheng who is a rebellious Kung Fu prodigy at his school. Things change after he becomes friends with Mr. Han, who looks like a normal maintenance person on the outside but knows an indigenous form of Kung Fu. Available to stream on Netflix.

Rush Hour

Year: 1998

IMDb Rating: 7/10

The film stars Jackie Chan as Lee, one of his favorite character names, stars in this film alongside Chris Tucker. The official synopsis of the film reads, “Two cops from different cultures, who cannot stand each other, team up to save the kidnapped 11-year-old daughter of a diplomat. With time running out, they must nab the criminals and save the girl.” Available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Police Story

Year: 1985

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Jackie Chan stars as a senior inspector in the film. The film revolves around a Hong Kong policeman named Kevin who arrests a drug lord. Kevin is in trouble as he is framed for murdering another policeman. He must clear his name before it's too late. Available to stream on Netflix.

The Foreigner

Year: 2017

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Starring Jackie Chan as Quan Ngoc Minh. Quan, a London restauranter, is in search of all the politically motivated terrorists who are responsible for his daughter’s death. Quan is not ready to stop at anything short of justice. Available to stream on Netflix.

