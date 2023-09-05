From Me To You Season 3 finally RETURNS after 13 years; Release date, where to watch, plot and more

It is undoubtedly the year for anime. From One Piece to Bleach to Jujutsu Kaisen, every release has been a bankable decision for the streamers. And no streaming giant is leaving any opportunity to get as many shows on their list as possible. With Netflix getting the streaming rights of Demon Slayer and Bleach, a lot of views are certainly going their way. And now, one more show is getting a revival on the platform. That is right, the 13-year-old show, Kimi ni Todoke From Me To You, is returning with its third season. Here is everything to know about it.

From Me To You Season 3 announcement and trailer

Netflix has officially announced the return of the show with its highly anticipated third season, set to premiere worldwide in the coming years. This comes an astonishing 13 years after the conclusion of the second season in 2011, creating immense excitement among longtime followers. The upcoming season of Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You will once again feature the talented Mamiko Noto and Daisuke Namikawa, who will be returning to play the beloved characters Sawako Kuronuma and Shota Kazehaya.

The animation studio Production I.G, which was responsible for the first two seasons and special episodes, will also be coming back to bring this enchanting story to life. The anime is based on a manga of the same name, created by Karuho Shiina. The manga, which was published in Bessatsu Margaret from 2005 to 2017, captured the hearts of readers with its 123 chapters compiled into 30 volumes. Additionally, there is a light novel adaptation written by Kanae Shimokawa, and a spin-off story called Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You – Soulmate that further explores the lives of the characters, adding depth to the series and engaging fans even more.

From Me to You Season 3: Release date and where to watch

As of the time of writing, the final release date of the new anime is yet to be announced. Netflix has only given away the tentative release schedule of the show. So, the third season is set to arrive in 2024. The highest bets are on the Spring 2024 slate. We will be sure to update this section with relevant information as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

