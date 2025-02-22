From Nosferatu to Operation Finale: Here Are 5 New Movies You Need to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, and More

It’s time to wind down and relax! If you have a low-key weekend plan we have the perfect list of recent movie releases that you wouldn’t want to miss. The list ranges from the most recent Oscar-nominated film Nosferatu to some older classics like Operation Finale that finally found its streaming home.

Moreover, we have included the latest releases across different streaming platforms, so there’s something for everyone. Check out the complete list here:

Elevation (Netflix)

The latest action-thriller led by Anthony Mackie will keep you on the edge of your seat! The adventure begins when a single father and two women decide to leave the safety of their homes to fight a bigger battle. They sacrifice to “face monstrous creatures to save the life of a young boy,” as per the synopsis. Elevation is now streaming on Netflix.

Nosferatu (Peacock)

Yes, the 2024 Oscar-nominated horror mystery is available to watch in the comfort of your home! Starring Lily-Rose Depp in the lead, the gothic tale revolves around a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her. The film is currently on Peacock and is available for purchase/rental on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

My Fault: London (Prime Video)

One of the most recent original releases on Amazon Prime Video is this new-age romance movie. Starring Asha Banks and Mathew Broome, the teen drama follows an 18-year-old girl who moves from America to London with her mother and wealthy stepfather.

Despite avoiding attraction brews between her and her stepbrother. But their decision would have serious consequences!

Operation Finale (Netflix)

This 2018 historical thriller finally found its streaming home! The Oscar Isaac and Ben Kingsley-led movie revolves around a team of secret agents set out on a mission to find the Nazi officer who was the mastermind behind the tragic Holocaust. The movie is now streaming on Netflix.

The Meg (Netflix)

Another older action-sci-fi that’s a must-watch for adventure movie lovers! A team of underwater research faculty deep dive into the ocean to conduct a rescue mission. The mission takes a deathly turn when the team is terrorized by a massive prehistoric shark. This movie will keep your heart racing with its unexpected twists and turns! The Meg will be released on Netflix on February 23.