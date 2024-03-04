From Oppenheimer To Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, Here’s List Of ACE Eddie Awards 2024 Winners

The ACE Eddie Awards, presented by the American Cinema Editors, celebrate outstanding achievements in film editing. Recognizing excellence in various categories, from dramatic to comedic storytelling, these awards honor the pivotal role editors play in shaping cinematic narratives. Here's the list of the 2024 winners, showcasing the best editing talent across the film industry.

ACE Eddie Awards 2024: Everything You Need To Know

Christopher Nolan’s film Oppenheimer emerged as the victor in the dramatic feature editing category at the 74th ACE Eddie Awards, hosted by the American Cinema Editors. Concurrently, The Holdovers secured the title for the best edited comedic feature during the ceremony held at UCLA’s Royce Hall on Sunday.

Jennifer Lame, renowned for her editing of Oppenheimer, added another feather to her cap as the film continues its winning streak from last week’s SAG Awards and Producers Guild Awards. These recent accolades bolster its chances of claiming the top prize at the upcoming Oscars. However, Lame faces stiff competition from Kevin Tent, who earned recognition for his work on The Holdovers.

Other notable winners include Michael Andrews, who triumphed in the animated feature category for his work on Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and Michael Harte, whose editing on Apple’s Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie earned him the documentary category award. In television, Joanna Naugle of The Bear claimed victory for her outstanding editing on the acclaimed episode Fishes, featuring an ensemble cast led by Jamie Lee Curtis. Timothy A. Good of The Last of Us was honored for his work on the episode Long, Long Time, while Harry Yoon, Laura Zempel of Beef, and Russell Griffen of How I Met Your Father also received recognition.

The team behind Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, including Dom Whitworth, Guy Harding, Hamish Lyons, Rupa Rathod, Ben Wainwright-Pearce, and Reg Wrench, clinched the award for best-edited variety talk/sketch show or special.

Additionally, ACE bestowed honorary awards upon notable figures. Director John Waters received the ACE Golden Eddie for his distinguished contributions to film. Kate Amend, a previous ACE Eddie winner for Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport, and Walter Murch, a two-time ACE Eddie winner and Oscar recipient for editing and sound, were honored with career achievement awards. Stephen Lovejoy, an ACE Eddie winner for Tales From the Crypt and the TV movie Our America, received the ACE Heritage Award.

Here’s the list of winners from the 2024 ACE Eddie Awards:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Drama, Theatrical)

Anatomy of a Fall – Laurent Sénéchal

Killers of the Flower Moon – Thelma Schoonmaker, ACE

Maestro – Michelle Tesoro, ACE

Oppenheimer – Jennifer Lame, ACE (WINNER)

Past Lives – Keith Fraase

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Comedy, Theatrical)

Air – William Goldenberg, ACE

American Fiction – Hilda Rasula, ACE

Barbie – Nick Houy, ACE

The Holdovers – Kevin Tent, ACE (WINNER)

Poor Things – Yorgos Mavropsaridis, ACE

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Elemental – Stephen Schaffer, ACE

Nimona – Randy Trager, ACE, Erin Crackel

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Michael Andrews, ACE (WINNER)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie – Eric Osmond

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Greg Levitan, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (Theatrical)

20 Days in Mariupol – Michelle Mizner

American Symphony – Sammy Dane, Matthew Heineman, Jim Hession, Fernando Villegas

Joan Baez I Am a Noise – Maeve O’Boyle

Little Richard: I Am Everything – Nyneve Minnear, Jake Hostetter

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie – Michael Harte, ACE (WINNER)

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (Non-Theatrical)

100 Foot Wave: Jaws – Alex Bayer, Alex Keipper, Quin O’Brien

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life – Bob Joyce

Beckham: The Kick – Michael Harte, ACE

Being Mary Tyler Moore – Mariah Rehmet

Escaping Twin Flames: Up in Flames – Martin Biehn, Kevin Hibbard, Inbal B. Lessner, ACE, Troy Takaki, ACE, Mimi Wilcox (WINNER)

BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES

Frasier: Blind Date – Joseph Fulton

How I Met Your Father: Daddy – Russell Griffin, ACE (WINNER)

The Upshaws: Off Beat – Angel Gamboa Bryant

BEST EDITED SINGLE-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES

Barry: Wow – Ali Greer, ACE, Franky Guttman, ACE

The Bear: Fishes – Joanna Naugle, ACE

The Bear: Forks – Adam Epstein, ACE (WINNER)

Only Murders in the Building: Sitzprobe – Shelly Westerman, ACE, Payton Koch

Ted Lasso: So Long, Farewell – Melissa McCoy, ACE

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES

Ahsoka: Fallen Jedi – Dana E. Glauberman, ACE

The Last of Us: Long, Long Time – Timothy A. Good, ACE (WINNER)

Slow Horses: Strange Games – Sam Williams

Succession: Conner’s Wedding – Bill Henry, ACE

Succession: With Open Eyes – Ken Eluto, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (NON-THEATRICAL)

Black Mirror: Beyond the Sea -Jon Harris

Flamin’ Hot – Kayla M. Emter, Liza D. Espinas

Reality – Jennifer Vecchiarello, Ron Dulin (WINNER)

BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES

Beef: The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain – Harry Yoon, ACE, Laura Zempel, ACE (WINNER)

Beef: The Great Fabricator – Nat Fuller

Fargo: The Paradox of Intermediate Transactions – Christopher Nelson, ACE

Fargo: The Tragedy of the Commons – Regis Kimble

Lessons in Chemistry: Introduction to Chemistry – Géraud Brisson, ACE, Daniel Martens

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES

Couples Therapy: Episode 310 – Delaney Lynch, Helen Kearns, ACE, Katrina Taylor (WINNER)

Dancing with the Stars: S32.E5 – Laurens Van Charante, Ben Bulatao, ACE, Fernanda Cardoso, Jessie Sock, Jon Oliver, Neal Acosta, Raiko Siems, Joe Headrick, Mike Bennaton

Deadliest Catch: Pain Level Ten – Rob Butler, ACE, Isaiah Camp, ACE, Alexander Rubinow, ACE, Josh Stockero

BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL EVENT

A Black Lady Sketch Show: My Love Language is Words of Defamation – Stephanie Filo, ACE, Malinda Zehner Guerra, Taylor Joy Mason, ACE

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Dollar Stores – Anthony Miale, ACE

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – Dom Whitworth, Guy Harding, Hamish Lyons, Rupa Rathod, Ben Wainwright-Pearce, and Reg Wrench (WINNER)

BEST EDITED ANIMATED SERIES

Blue Eye Samurai: The Tale of the Ronin and The Bride – Yuka Shirasuna (WINNER)

Bob’s Burgers: Amelia – Jeremy Reuben, ACE, Stephanie Earley

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: Ramona Rents a Video – Keisuke Yanagi

ANNE V. COATES AWARD FOR STUDENT EDITING

Isaiah Clarke – Spanish Springs High School

Jamie Diaz – California State University Los Angeles

Ariel Emma Martin – Chapman University (WINNER)

