From Prince William’s bullying to Royal family’s lies: 10 revelations made by Harry and Meghan in Volume 2

The much-awaited Volume 2 of Netflix's popular docuseries Harry and Meghan is finally out on Netflix. The final 3 episodes of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's much-talked-about show have garnered the attention of global audiences, with the explosive revelations made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, against the British Royal family and its members. The show has bought more insights into Harry and Meghan's infamous exit from the British monarchy and how the entire process left the couple emotionally exhausted. Have a look at the 10 explosive revelations made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Volume 2 of the Netflix show...

1. The couple's first royal tour to Australia and the beginning of conflicts In Volume 2 of the Harry and Meghan docuseries, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that their conflicts with the British Royal family began after the first royal tour to Australia, post-wedding. According to the famous couple, the royal family members realised how popular Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are. According to Harry, the British royals were "incredibly threatened" by the same. 2. The British family's issue with Meghan 'Stealing' the limelight According to Prince Harry, someone who is marrying into the British Royal family is expected to always be a supporting act. However, things were different in Meghan Markle's case. "The issue is, when someone who’s marrying into the family, who should be a supporting act, is then stealing the limelight or doing the job better than the person who was born to do this. That upsets people, it shifts the balance," said the Duke of Sussex.

3. Prince William 'bullied' Harry out of the Royal family In the Liz Garbus directorial, Prince Harry claimed that it was Prince William who bullied him out of the royal family, to the much shock of the audience. "It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me," recalled the Duke of Sussex, who was visibly distraught with the memories of the same. He also added that the Royal family 'traded' stories with the press. 4. King Charles 'spread' false stories against Harry and Meghan In the final episodes, Prince Harry revealed that his father, King Charles told stories about him and Meghan, and possibly leaked the same to the media. Harry also claimed that the Royal family not only leaks but also plants fake stories in the media. 5. When William broke his promise According to Harry, he and William had sworn to never 'trade' stories to the media, when they used to share an office within Kensington Palace. "And to see my brother’s office copy the very same thing we promised the two of us would never ever do, that was heartbreaking," said the Duke of Sussex.