From Priscilla to Lost in Translation: Sofia Coppola's films ranked according to IMDb

Sofia Coppola is known for her distinct and visually engaging storytelling, and has graced the silver screen with a range of films. Let's explore her filmography, ranked by IMDb ratings.

1. Lost In Translation (2003)

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Starring: Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson, Giovanni Ribisi, Anna Faris

In this heartwarming tale, a faded movie star and a neglected young woman find an unlikely connection during their chance encounter in Tokyo. The film's powerful portrayal of isolation and human connection has made it one of Coppola's most celebrated works.

2. Priscilla

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Starring: Cailee Spaeny, Jacob Elordi, Ari Cohen, Dagmara Dominczyk

Priscilla Beaulieu's life takes a thrilling turn when she crosses paths with the iconic rock-and-roll superstar, Elvis Presley. Their private moments together reveal an unexpected side of Elvis, making this a captivating narrative of love, friendship, and vulnerability.

3. Marie Antoinette (2006)

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Starring: Kirsten Dunst, Jason Schwartzman, Rip Torn, Steve Coogan

Coppola's take on France's ill-fated queen, Marie Antoinette, explores her journey from a young bride to the queen's throne and, ultimately, the fall of Versailles. The film offers a unique perspective on the iconic historical figure.

4. On The Rocks (2020)

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

Starring: Bill Murray, Rashida Jones, Marlon Wayans, Jessica Henwick

A young mother embarks on a captivating adventure through New York alongside her playboy father. This film explores complex family dynamics and the rekindling of relationships in a bustling city.

5. The Beguiled (2017)

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Starring: Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning, Colin Farrell

Set during the American Civil War, the unexpected arrival of a wounded Union soldier at a girls' school in Virginia sparks jealousy and betrayal.

6. Somewhere (2011)

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Starring: Stephen Dorff, Elle Fanning, Chris Pontius, Erin Wasson

In this contemplative film, a disillusioned Hollywood actor reevaluates his life when his eleven-year-old daughter pays him a surprise visit at the Chateau Marmont. It's a story of self-discovery and father-daughter bonding.

7. The Bling Ring (2013)

IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

Starring: Katie Chang, Israel Broussard, Emma Watson, Claire Julien

Based on true events, a group of fame-obsessed teenagers use the internet to track celebrities' whereabouts and rob their homes. The film delves into themes of celebrity culture.

8. La Traviata (2017)

IMDb Rating: 5.5/10

Starring: Francesca Dotto, Antonio Poli, Roberto Frontali, Jader Bignamini

A love story unfolds between a courtesan, Violetta, and a nobleman, Alfredo. This operatic adaptation brings classic romance to life on the screen.

9. A Very Murray Christmas (2015)

IMDb Rating: 5.5/10

Starring: Bill Murray, Paul Shaffer, Michael Cera, George Clooney

Bill Murray's worries about his TV show's attendance during a snowstorm in New York City lead to a heartwarming holiday adventure. The film offers a unique blend of comedy and seasonal charm.

As Sofia Coppola's cinematic journey continues, her films continue to captivate audiences with their unique storytelling and exploration of human emotions. Coppola has continued her unique journey with the release of Priscilla, which has garnered a lot of praise.

