From Royal Heartbreak to Zombie Apocalypse: Prepare for These 5 Binge-Worthy Netflix Returns

With 2023 just ending, Netflix subscribers already have their sights set on binge-watching the platform’s most enticing new series dropping in 2024. From long-awaited returns of popular titles to buzzy franchise expansions, these 5 show top insider and fan polls as the streamer’s most feverishly anticipated offerings of the coming year.

Young Royals Season 3 Poised to Capture Hearts Again

Easily the Netflix show most awaited by fans in 2024 is the third season of Swedish romantic drama Young Royals. The series follows young Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) as he navigates secret romances, political schemes and more at a prestigious boarding school. Season 2 ended on heart-wrenching notes for Wilhelm after his boyfriend Simon (Omar Rudberg) rejected his public coming out gesture, while his mother Queen Kristina (Pernilla August) schemes to undo his succession rights. With so many emotional threads left dangling, the hype is understandably sky-high for new episodes resolving Wilhelm’s future as both a young royal and young man in love.

Bridgerton Eyes More Romantic Antics in Season 3

Shonda Rhimes ' hit period romance Bridgerton stands out as another Netflix heavyweight return generating plenty of 2024 buzz. While lead couple Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Duke Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) sat out the second season, the next installment will keep spotlighting a new central romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). Fresh matchmaking plots have consistently captivated fans of Bridgerton's steamy drama and lavish aesthetics. So expectations run understandably high for more bodice-ripping fun as the series shifts its focus to the third book's central couple.

Wednesday Addams' Continued Adventures Set for Season 2

One of 2022’s biggest Netflix surprises was the macabre coming-of-age series Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega as the titular Addams family daughter. Clocking in as the streamer’s then second-most watched English language show ever, a second-season pickup was essentially a foregone conclusion. Now plot clues are emerging about Wednesday’s next creepy caper at Nevermore Academy involving a monstrous new threat and the return of charming sidekick Tyler (Percy Hynes White). With her spinoff being dubbed the perfect modern Addams Family adaptation, Season 2 hype builds for Ortega to continue working her spellbinding magic as the franchise’s ghostly Goth icon.

Extraordinary Second Installment Rumored in Works

2022 saw Netflix strike undead gold again with their Korean breakout sensation All of Us Are Dead. The zombie horror drama's fresh take on an oversaturated genre earned acclaim for thrilling action and affecting teen character drama. Concept clues suggest more high school zombie calamity with returning student survivors alongside new young faces. As binge-worthy Korean horror continues surging globally, hopes run high for All of Us Are Dead to rise again with another gruesomely entertaining chapter.

Squid Game Set to Return After Record-Breaking Debut

Regardless of any criticisms towards Netflix greenlighting a sequel to the perfectly self-contained initial story, hype still overflows for Squid Game Season 2. Director Hwang Dong-hyuk promises new games and expanded world-building upon the first installment’s viral success as Netflix’s biggest show ever. Plot specifics remain tightly under wraps outside of the survival competition’s return with anti-hero Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and season one’s ominous unnamed Frontman (Lee Byung-hun). But even without many confirmed details, the absoluteness of Squid Game's pop culture dominance has followers desperate for a taste of what twisted new story might emerge next in the drama’s dystopian universe.

Netflix Keeps Audiences Hooked in 2024

From fan-favorite continuations to expanding buzzy universes, Netflix looks to keep audiences glued to their screens through 2024 with several hotly discussed new seasons. As the streamer cements its standing as a heavyweight entertainment provider, these upcoming shows seem guaranteed to generate plenty more cultural conversation and online chatter in the coming year.

