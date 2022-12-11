From Rush Hour 4 update to fight with Bruce Lee; 5 things revealed by Jackie Chan at Red Sea Film Festival

Jackie Chan recently graced the famous Red Sea International Film Festival, which was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from December 1st to 10th, this year. While interacting with the media representatives at the prestigious film festival, the legendary star, who celebrated the 60th year of his acting career in 2022, made quite a few exciting revelations about both his journey in films. Jackie Chan also opened up about his upcoming projects and dropped some exciting updates. Check out the 5 major revelations made by Jackie Chan at the Red Sea International Film Festival:

1. Jackie Chan confirms Rush Hour 4 During his interaction with the media, Jackie Chan confirmed that Rush Hour 4, the fourth installment of the highly popular Rush Hour franchise, is in the pipeline. According to the reports published by Deadline, the action star confirmed that he is currently in talks with the makers for the fourth installment in the series. Even though Jackie Chan refrained from mentioning the name of the director, the fans are hoping that Brett Ratner, who helmed the first three installments in the franchise, might return to helm the fourth part as well.

2. Jackie Chan about his fight with Bruce Lee Interestingly, Jackie Chan recalled his first meeting with superstar Bruce Lee and their fight, while interacting with the media at the Red Sea Film Festival. Chan met Bruce Lee when he was a stuntman, and got a chance to fight with him, during which the superstar hit him for real. According to Jackie Chan, he pretended that he was hurt, in order to gain Lee's attention. "As a stunt guy, you can get hit every day. It doesn’t matter. I pretend I’m hurt then he comes to help me. ‘I’m sorry,’ he says. The whole day and the whole night, every time I turn around, I see Lee looking if I’m okay. I wanted him to hit me again," revealed Jackie Chan. He also added that this incident helped him in getting more work.