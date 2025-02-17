From Survivor to The White Lotus: Every Castaway Who Made a Cameo (So Far)

Mike White may have left Survivor behind when he created HBO’s The White Lotus, but he hasn’t forgotten his castmates. The David vs. Goliath runner-up has been quietly slipping fellow contestants from the 2018 season of the CBS reality show into each installment of his Emmy-winning drama. Whether they appear as lavish resort guests or laid-back employees, these Survivor alums have been making their mark across the globe.

Alec Merlino, a former Goliath tribe member, spent five hours in an endurance challenge before being unanimously voted out on Survivor. His time at The White Lotus was far more relaxed. He played Hutch, a bartender at the Hawaiian resort who spent more time partying than actually working, appearing in five episodes—more than any other Survivorcontestant.

Angelina Keeley, best remembered for her viral moment asking for a jacket after being voted out, swapped island survival for luxury, playing a wealthy beachgoer at The White Lotus’s Italian resort. Fellow Goliath tribemate Kara Kay, who was eliminated just before the final vote, joined Keeley in a brief yet stylish beach cameo.

Season 3 of The White Lotus expands the Survivor reunion with the addition of Natalie Cole and Carl Boudreaux. Cole, who was voted out pre-merge thanks to White’s deciding vote, appears as a glamorous resort guest in Thailand. Boudreaux, the first David tribe member to join The White Lotus cast, appears in the same scene after originally being sent home from Survivor on day 30—also at White’s hands.

With each new season of The White Lotus, Mike White keeps bringing his Survivor castmates along for the ride. Whether it’s a playful nod to their island past or a genuine appreciation for their talent, these cameos add an extra layer of fun for fans of both shows. As The White Lotus continues its run, the question remains: which David vs. Goliath alum will check into the next season.