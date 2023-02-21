From Tik Tok to Platinum Hits: Everything you need to know about country music newcomer Breland

A singer and songwriter who is 27 years old made his splash in the music industry through his Tik-Tok videos, and today, he seems to be slowly taking over the country music industry. Breland, who performed "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the Daytona 500 this past Sunday, directed the audience's attention to himself, which impressed many with his soulful vocals. Breland has achieved two platinum hits, three top 20 country songs, and several top collaborations since the release of his first single "My Truck" in 2019 while also shaking up the genre with his "cross-country" hits.

Here is all you need to know about the musician, who transitioned from singing about drinking beers with Dierks Bentley on TikTok to publishing pop-trap songs on the platform about not scratching his Nike Jordans. "My Truck," a TikTok hit tune from his self-titled debut EP "Breland," Here's all you need to know about the singer: The song that sold platinum and crossed over to the Billboard Hot 100 list has made Breland a star who is climbing his ladder of success. His cross-country style and witty, trap-influenced songs crossed the lines between pop, hip-hop, and bluegrass-influenced country music in equal measure, which has spurred the artist on by providing him with new opportunities. In an interview with The Nashville Tennessean in January 2022, Breland shared his ambitions towards changing the face and structure of country music and bringing the authenticity and aroma of music to the industry with a different pop-style hint. As he said, "I don't want to be in a box." Artists, radio representatives, and labels in country music are often okay with being comfortable. "It works for some artists who know they have a bread-and-butter sound and style that works for them." "I'm always working on a variety of songs in a variety of styles." However, I believe they can all be part of the rural landscape."