From Trafficking Claims To Drugging Allegations; Exploring Shocking Accusations In Sean Diddy Combs' Lawsuit

Before federal agents raided Sean "Diddy" Combs' properties this week, the rapper faced a series of sexual assault allegations. Accusations against the 54-year-old music mogul include abuse, rape, sex trafficking, and other disturbing acts, outlined in five separate lawsuits filed since November 2023.

Although Combs has vehemently denied all allegations, on Monday, his properties in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by federal agents, with Homeland Security Investigations leading the operation. A representative from Homeland Security Investigations stated that the raids were part of an ongoing investigation involving assistance from various law enforcement agencies. The situation underscores the gravity of the allegations and the intensifying legal scrutiny surrounding Combs.

Here's a complete timeline of shocking accusations against Diddy

November 16, 2023: Casandra Ventura files lawsuit against Diddy for Rape, Sex Trafficking, and Domestic Violence

In November 2023, Cassie, also known as Casandra Ventura, initiated legal action against her former partner, Sean Diddy Combs, accusing him of rape and involvement in sex trafficking spanning a decade of abuse. As outlined in the complaint filed in New York, the singer behind Me & U detailed a distressing narrative of enduring a prolonged cycle of abuse, violence, and exploitation. This included an alleged incident of rape in 2018 after she attempted to end the relationship, along with multiple instances of domestic violence.

According to documents obtained by People, Ventura, who began collaborating with Combs in 2006, reportedly entered into a relationship with the mogul in September 2007, driven by fear of repercussions if she refused. At the time, she was already in a relationship, while Combs was publicly involved with Kim Porter.

Advertisement

Ventura claimed that Combs supplied her with “copious amounts of drugs”, frequently exhibited “uncontrollable rage’, and subjected her to severe physical violence. These acts of violence, she alleged, were witnessed by many of Combs' employees.

In the aftermath of these violent episodes, the complaint stated that Combs would allegedly seclude Ventura in “hotels for days at a time to let her bruises heal”, effectively concealing the abuse. One such incident cited was in 2009, where it's claimed he stomped on her face.

Ventura also asserted that Combs coerced her into participating in what he referred to as "freak offs" or "FOs" with sex workers, which she claimed always involved a combination of ecstasy, cocaine, GHB, ketamine, marijuana, and alcohol, according to the complaint. The complaint highlighted manipulation as a significant aspect of the abuse. Following Ventura's brief involvement with rapper Kid Cudi in 2011, Combs allegedly discovered their correspondence and “hit her several times, and then kicked her in the back as she tried to run out the door.”

A year later, Ventura claimed that Combs threatened to destroy Kid Cudi's car, which coincided with an explosion at the rapper's residence around the same time. In September 2018, during a dinner in Malibu where Ventura broached the topic of leaving Combs, she alleged that he forcibly entered her home and raped her, as per the complaint.

Combs' attorney, Ben Brafman, vehemently denied these allegations, labeling them as "offensive and outrageous" in a statement to People.

The following day, both Combs and Ventura announced the resolution of the lawsuit, stating that they had reached “mutual satisfaction.”. They further declared that no additional details regarding the terms of the settlement would be made public.

ALSO READ: How Did 50 Cent React To Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Feds Raid; DEETs Inside

November 23, 2023: Joi Dickerson-Neal accuses Diddy of Rape, Drugging and Revenge Porn

Shortly after reaching a settlement with Cassie, Combs faced another legal challenge when he was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed in the Manhattan Supreme Court.

According to court documents obtained by People, Joi Dickerson-Neal alleged that Combs drugged and raped her while she was a college student at Syracuse University in 1991. Her attorneys asserted that Dickerson-Neal became the victim of "revenge porn" after Combs purportedly recorded the incident and shared the footage with individuals in the music industry.

Advertisement

Dickerson-Neal, who initially met Combs through mutual acquaintances and appeared in one of his music videos, claimed that she reluctantly agreed to a date with the rapper, despite having heard about his alleged “mistreatment of women”, as stated by her attorney Jonathan Goldhirsch in a press release.

Dickerson-Neal alleged that she left her drink unattended at the table with Combs during their dinner and subsequently found herself unable to stand or walk independently.

According to the court documents, “Days later, a male friend revealed to her that he had viewed the ‘sex tape’ along with other men.” Dickerson-Neal claimed that the alleged assault had a profound negative impact on her mental health, leading her to abandon her college education without obtaining her degree.

The lawsuit was filed as the New York State Adult Survivors Act window was nearing its closure. Combs vehemently denied the allegations, asserting that Dickerson-Neal had fabricated the story. In a statement to People, a spokesperson for the rapper stated, "This last-minute lawsuit is an example of how a well-intentioned law can be turned on its head. Ms. Dickerson's 32-year-old story is made up and not credible. Mr. Combs never assaulted her, and she implicates companies that did not exist. This is purely a money grab and nothing more."

November 23, 2023: Liza Gardner accuses him of Rape

On the same day that Dickerson-Neal's lawsuit was filed, another legal action emerged against Combs in New York County Supreme Court, filed by an individual initially identified as Jane Doe, later revealed to be Liza Gardner. As detailed in the lawsuit obtained by People, Gardner alleged that Combs and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall took turns raping her and a friend in New York City over 30 years ago.

Gardner claimed she encountered the men at an event hosted by Uptown Records distributor MCA Records at the company's offices. According to the lawsuit, “Combs and Hall were very flirtatious and handsy with Jane Doe and her friend, offering them drinks throughout the night.”

Later, at Hall's apartment, Gardner alleged that she was “coerced into having sex with Combs.” Following this encounter, she purportedly felt shocked and traumatized as she lay in bed. According to the lawsuit, “As she was in the process of getting dressed, Hall barged into the room, pinned her down, and forced Jane Doe to have sex with him.”

Advertisement

According to the lawsuit, the other woman involved "had been forced to have sex with Combs and Hall in another room.” Allegedly, days after the assault, Combs turned violent, with Gardner claiming he choked her "to the point that she passed out,” as stated in the complaint.

A spokesperson for Combs vehemently denied the allegations in a statement to People at the time. They asserted, "These are fabricated claims falsely alleging misconduct from over 30 years ago and filed at the last minute. This is nothing but a money grab. Because of Mr. Combs' fame and success, he is an easy target for anonymous accusers who lie without conscience or consequence for financial benefit."

The spokesperson further commented, "The New York Legislature surely did not intend or expect the Adult Survivors Act to be exploited by scammers. The public should be skeptical and not rush to accept these bogus allegations."

December 6, 2023: Jane Doe accuses of Sex Trafficking and Gang Rape

In a lawsuit filed in December in New York, a woman identified under the pseudonym Jane Doe accused Combs, along with former Bad Boy Entertainment president Harve Pierre and an unnamed individual referred to as "Third Assailant," of sex trafficking and gang rape when she was 17 years old.

According to the filing obtained by People, Jane Doe claimed that Pierre approached her at a lounge in Michigan and persuaded her to accompany him on a private jet with Third Assailant to Combs' recording studio in New York City. Upon arrival, she alleged that she was provided with drugs and alcohol before being subjected to a series of violent gang rapes, one after another, as outlined in the lawsuit.

Jane Doe’s lawyer, Douglas H. Wigdor, said, “As alleged in the complaint, Defendants preyed on a vulnerable high school teenager as part of a sex trafficking scheme that involved plying her with drugs and alcohol and transporting her by private jet to New York City, where she was gang raped by the three individual defendants at Mr. Combs’ studio. The depravity of these abhorrent acts has, not surprisingly, scarred our client for life."

However, Combs denied the allegations and added, “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."

Advertisement

February 26, 2024: Lil Rod Jones accuses of Sexual Harassment and Drugging

Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, a former producer and videographer for Combs, initiated a lawsuit in New York federal court alleging that over the course of more than a year, the founder of Bad Boy Records sexually harassed, drugged, and threatened him. According to court documents obtained by People, Jones was involved in the production of nine songs on Combs' recent Love album, spanning from September 2022 to November 2023. He also resided with Combs in various U.S. cities and accompanied him on vacations to other countries.

Throughout this period, Jones claimed to have "witnessed, experienced, and endured many things that went far beyond his role as a producer on the Love album." Combs' adult son, Justin, his chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, Universal Music Group CEO Sir Lucian Grainge, and former Motown Records CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam are all named as defendants in the lawsuit.

Jones alleged that he was "required" to "constantly" film Combs and, as a result, "secured HUNDREDS of hours of footage and audio recordings of Mr. Combs, his staff, and his guests engaging in serious illegal activity," according to the court document.

While living together, Jones allegedly "was the victim of constant unsolicited and unauthorized groping and touching of his anus by Mr. Combs," according to the lawsuit. The complaint also alleges that Combs showed him a video purportedly depicting Stevie J engaging in anal intercourse with a man in an attempt to solicit him.

On Thanksgiving Day in 2022, according to Jones' lawsuit, the female cousin of Combs' then-girlfriend, Yung Miami, allegedly sexually assaulted him "in the presence of Mr. Combs and his staff." Jones further alleged that Combs brought prostitutes into his Miami residence and recounted an instance where he believed he was drugged and possibly sexually assaulted. Additionally, Jones claimed to possess footage of "Mr. Combs providing laced alcoholic beverages to minors and sex workers at his homes in California, New York, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Florida."

Combs' lawyer, Shawn Holley, refuted the allegations in a statement to People. "Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday. His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines," Holley wrote.

Advertisement

"We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them," continued the lawyer.

A representative for Justin Combs told TMZ, "Justin Combs categorically denies these absurd allegations. They are all lies! This is a clear example of a desperate person taking desperate measures in hopes of a pay day. There will be legal consequences for all defamatory statements made about the Combs family."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why will Sean 'Diddy' Combs not attend this year's Grammys despite being a nominee? Find out