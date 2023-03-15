From Will Smith Slapping incident to EnvelopeGate; Here are Top 5 Oscars Controversies of all time

The Oscars is certainly one of the most prestigious ceremonies which is highly awaited amongst the artists. The media covers this ceremony with the hawk-like attention to capture the shady and awkward moments.

In this manner some controversies like Will Smith slapping Chris Rock get forever imprinted on mind. Here are the top five Oscars controversies of all time.

Top Oscars Controveries

1. Hugh Grant rude to Ashley Graham

At the 95th Academy Awards, Hugh Grant's response to Ashley Graham at the red carpet was termed as ‘obnoxious’. The rude answers or lack of answers did not sit well with the netizens as they called out Hugh Grant for his behavior.

2. Will Smith slapped Chris Rock

At the 2022 Oscars, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage as he joked about former’s wife Jada. Smith also shouted at Chris Rock to keep Jada’s name out of his mouth. This caused Will Smith getting banned from Oscars for ten years and him resigning from the Academy.

3. Marlon Brando refused to accept award

At the 1973 Oscars, Marlon Brando won the Best Actor award for his role in The Godfather. However, he refused to accept his award. Sacheen Littlefeather spoke on behalf of Brando and said that he will not accept Oscars because of depiction of Native Americans in Hollywood movies and due to protests for Wounded Knee in South Dakota.

4. Envelope Gate

At the 2017 Oscars the presenters were given the wrong envelope for the best picture winner and they announced La La Land. Halfway through the speech of La La Land, producers of Oscars announced that there was a mistake and Moonlight was the real winner. This garnered huge criticism from social media.

5. Oscar So White

OscarSoWhite was a hashtag started by April Reign which highlighted the racism within the Academy Awards by showing that out of twenty actors nominated for 2015 awards, none were the people of color. This soon started trending and brought many changes with the Academy.

