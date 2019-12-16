Frozen 2 Global Box Office: Idina Menzel & Kristen Bell's film crosses the USD 1 billion mark

Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell starrer Frozen 2 released on November 22, 2019, and has already crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box-office, in less than four weeks. Read below for more details.

Less than a month ago, we saw the release of Frozen 2, which has been on fans' wishlist since the release of the original in 2013. Frozen 2 marks the return of Idina Menzel as Elsa, Kristen Bell as Anna, Jonathan Groff as Kristoff and Josh Gad as Olaf and is directed again by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck. Just like the original, the animated flick is breaking box-office records and is not stopping anytime soon, inspite of films like Jumanji: The Next Level and Knives Out releasing this holiday season!

In some amazing news, Frozen 2 has successfully crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box-office, according to Forbes. The past weekend saw the film collect $74.9 million ($19.2 million at the US box-office while the global weekend collection was $55.7 million). The total US box-office collection stands at $366.5 million and the global box-office collection is $666 million so far. Hence, the cumulative box-office collection of Frozen 2 is $1.033 billion. While it took less than four weeks for Frozen 2 to cross the $1 billion mark, Frozen took 15 weeks to reach the same milestone. It won't be long before Frozen 2 crosses Frozen's lifetime collections of $1.276 billion.

For some more good news, Frozen 2 has been nominated for Best Animated Feature Film and Best Original Song – Motion Picture [Into The Unknown] at the Golden Globes 2020. The animated movie also received a nomination for Best Animated Feature at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards 2020.

