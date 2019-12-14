Frozen 2: Kristen Bell was sure of the movie's success
Frozen 2 has been doing well at the box office, so much that the movie has in fact set the record by getting the biggest global opening for an animated film. Kristen Bell, who has lent her voice to the character of Elsa, says that she never had any doubts about the movie doing well. In fact, in a recent interview, she spoke about the success, and said, "In my mind, if you make a recipe and the cake comes out great, you make it again the next day with the same ingredients. Why on earth wouldn't it be great?"
Also talking about how she had to draw inspiration from her own struggles to portray Anna, she added how she is freociaously co-dependent and it has taken her a long time to learn what can she do when she is alone.
