Frozen 2: Kristen Bell was sure of the movie's success

Kristen Bell sats, "In my mind, if you make a recipe and the cake comes out great, you make it again the next day with the same ingredients. Why on earth wouldn't it be great?"

Frozen 2 has been doing well at the box office, so much that the movie has in fact set the record by getting the biggest global opening for an animated film. Kristen Bell, who has lent her voice to the character of Elsa, says that she never had any doubts about the movie doing well. In fact, in a recent interview, she spoke about the success, and said, "In my mind, if you make a recipe and the cake comes out great, you make it again the next day with the same ingredients. Why on earth wouldn't it be great?"

The actress also went on to take a rather philosophical route when she explained how the film is appealing to young audiences. She says, "There's something inside all of us that feels so vulnerable and powerful ... especially in kids. They feel so vulnerable because they're often the smallest person in the room. They're slower than everyone else. They don't know everything. And yet they have a spirit of growth and they feel their own power."



(ALSO READ: Selena Gomez confesses she was SUPER protective of her little sister on the Frozen 2 premiere red carpet) Also talking about how she had to draw inspiration from her own struggles to portray Anna, she added how she is freociaously co-dependent and it has taken her a long time to learn what can she do when she is alone.

Credits :NPR

Read More