Frozen 2 star Rachel Matthews details her coronavirus symptoms on social media after testing positive

Frozen 2 star Rachel Matthews shared a timeline of her coronavirus symptoms on social media after testing positive. Read on to know more.

Frozen 2 actress Rachel Matthews has tested positive for coronavirus. The actress, who played the role of Honeymaren in the 2019 film, shared her symptoms in detail on Instagram and revealed that she has been in quarantine the last week. “Hey guys, I tested positive for Covid-19 and have been in quarantine the last week. Unsure of what the next step is (been getting mixed info so will keep you posted) but obviously will remain in quarantine until told to do otherwise. I'm feeling better but I will be posting some info that I hope will be helpful to some,” she wrote in her Insta story.

She encouraged people to act responsibly and take care of each other. "Again, let's please be mindful of our decisions — now is the time to be smart and responsible. Let's take care of one another!! Xx," Matthews added,” she added. To spear awareness about the deadly disease, Matthews further posted a time line of her coronavirus symptoms. On the first day, she experienced “sore throat, fatigue and headache.” The next day she had “mild fever, horrible body aches, chills, sharp pain in lungs, started a dry cough, no appetite.”

On the third day, Matthews had no fever but experienced “minor body aches, lungs got much worse, shortness of breath, major fatigue, no appetite. Next day she said her “symptoms finally seemed to become more mild, however lungs remained heavy and short of breath. Also randomly lost my sense of smell and taste. Still no appetite.”

Detailing her symptoms for the next three days, the actress wrote, “Everything has remained more or less the same. Feeling more like myself. Still experiencing shortness of breath. Loss of appetite, fatigue and no taste/smell but overall, doing ok.” In addition to sharing her symptoms, Matthews also asserted that testing for coronavirus is "INSANELY hard to come by." She stated that she only got tested after she learned that she had come on contact with someone who also confirmed the symptoms.

