Frozen 3: Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad starrer to release on November 24, 2027

Disney has finally unveiled the first major details about Frozen 3, giving fans a glimpse of what awaits the beloved characters in the next chapter. The animated sequel is scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 24, 2027, continuing the franchise’s Thanksgiving release tradition. Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad will return as Anna, Elsa, Kristoff and Olaf, respectively.

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Anna and Kristoff are getting married

The biggest reveal from Disney’s D23 event is that Anna and Kristoff will finally tie the knot. Bell and Menzel confirmed that the story will feature a royal wedding, with the actresses teasing that “this royal wedding has been a long time coming.” Bell also hinted that Anna and Elsa are preparing for “their biggest journey yet,” suggesting that the celebration may not go exactly as planned.

A new villain enters Arendelle

While the central storyline is under wraps, the makers have confirmed that a new villain will emerge in the upcoming instalment. The threat is expected to disrupt Anna and Kristoff’s wedding and once again push the sisters into an unexpected adventure. Further details about the antagonist and the larger conflict remain undisclosed.

Olaf finds love too

It looks like romance will not be limited to Anna and Kristoff. Olaf, the lovable snowman voiced by Josh Gad, will reportedly have a love interest of his own named Samantha. The reveal adds another playful element to the story and suggests that “love is in the air for everyone,” as the returning stars teased during the event.

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Frozen 3 was initially scheduled for 2026 before being pushed to 2027. The upcoming film will reunite the core voice cast, while Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez are returning to create the music. Disney has also confirmed that a fourth Frozen film is in development.

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