Frozen: Forces of Nature; Release date and everything to know about Disney's first-of-its-kind podcast

Disney is venturing into the unknown once more with the launch of a first-of-its-kind podcast audio series that will serve as a continuation of their extremely successful Frozen franchise. The new solo adventure, Frozen: Forces of Nature, will reunite youngsters with the iconic sisters Anna and Elsa, as well as a new cast of characters, ahead of the 10th anniversary of Frozen. Forces of Nature is ready to engage listeners with the same themes of self-discovery, family, forgiveness, and joy that made Frozen an instant classic. As it is set after the events of Frozen 2.

What is the Frozen: Forces of Nature podcast all about?

Disney’s first-ever podcast, which is based on Frozen, has new characters. Queen Disa, the queen of Sankerhus, a flood-prone realm, is among the new characters featured in Forces of Nature. She is scientific and enjoys figuring out how things operate. After her father's death, she sought assistance from Arendelle's queendom, hoping to repay them with science.

Meanwhile, Lord Wolfgang, the nephew of the Duke of Weselton, is accompanying the Queen on her apology trip and hopes to make things right with Arendelle by resuming trade relations. He also has two pet magpies named Astrid and Magnus, who do not communicate and are completely normal birds.

The official story line is as follows: Queen Anna has a lot on her plate, with visitors in her kingdom, a friend in need, and even the Duke of Weselton's nephew lurking around, so when the spirits of nature start acting up, she knows she has to address the situation quickly before things spiral out of hand. When Anna and Elsa visit the Enchanted Forest, they discover odd copper devices that are upsetting the natural order. What are these devices doing in the jungle, and who built them? What's more, how do Anna and Elsa stop them? Forces of Nature is a 12-episode audio-first narrative for youngsters from Disney Frozen. However, the podcast does not have a release date as of yet.

What is Frozen about?

Frozen is a 2013 animated musical fantasy film directed by Chris Buck and distributed by Walt Disney Pictures. It is the 53rd animated feature film produced by Disney and was based on Hans Christian Andersen's 1844 Danish fairy tale The Snow Queen. Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee directed the film.

Frozen followed Princess Anna as she joined forces with an iceman, his reindeer, and a snowman to track down her estranged sister Elsa, whose icy abilities had accidentally imprisoned their country in endless winter.

