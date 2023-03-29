Frozen III: Oscar winning songwriters of the popular franchise are 'very excited' about working on next film

Kristen Anderson Lopez and Robert Lopez, Frozen's Oscar-winning songwriters, are "very excited" to work on the third film in the popular franchise and were as surprised by the announcement as the others. Continue reading to know more about what they said.

Kristen Anderson and Lopez Robert Lopez on Frozen III

Bob Iger, Disney's CEO, revealed that Frozen III is officially in the works during Disney's Q1 earnings call. On being asked about the Frozen III surprise announcement, Robert Lopez replied, "It was to us, as well." When asked if they will be returning to the franchise to make music for the third film, Kristen Anderson Lopez told Collider, "They told us, the day of, and a little bit about what they're thinking. It got us very excited. Now, we have to let the wheels of Hollywood do what they do, but we were very excited with their ideas."

The husband-wife duo won the Oscar for Best Original Song for Let It Go from Frozen and received a nomination for Into the Unknown from Frozen II. Their two daughters acted as inspiration and motivation for the songwriting couple while they worked on the Frozen franchise. "With Frozen, when they showed us the pictures of Little Anna and Little Elsa, we were like, 'That's Katie and Annie. That's our kids. This is for them. This is what we have to be saying to the world right now," revealed Robert.

"We had two young princess-obsessed daughters and one of them was four years older than the other, and the younger one truly thought, and still does to this day, the older one was just magical," Kristen told The West Australian. "Sometimes the stories are really close to who we are. And sometimes the stories are more of the things that we need to say, our avatars, like Elsa [in Frozen]. But they're always infused with something that we've been through, whether it's the week before or the year before. They're always fused with fresh life pain," she explained to American Songwriter.

Kristen tweeted a Frozen III announcement article and wrote, "It's true. Here we gooooo!" Fans of the films expressed their excitement in the comments saying they were "pumped" and "hyped" while some fans started suggesting ideas and making requests for songs.