Frozen Star Josh Gad Had ‘Very Cathartic' Reunion with His Dad After 20 Years; Says ‘I Finally Had Closure’

Josh Gad reunited with his father after 20 years at the age of 42. During his appearance on Sirius XM's The Rebecca Show, the actor revealed that his dad wanted to watch his Broadway musical, Gutenberg!, where he starred alongside Andrew Rannels.

Gad went on to share that he had multiple thoughts running through his head about performing in front of his father for the first time.

While sitting down for an episode, the actor told the host that the reunion, which took place at the age of 42, took place on his terms.

The Frozen star explained, "I hadn't seen [my dad] for 20 years, and he called me up. He was in New Jersey and said, 'I want to come see your show.'" Gad further added, "And I said, 'Okay, it's going to be on my terms.'"

The actor claimed that his father had never seen him perform before, even in his school or otherwise; hence, it was an overwhelming moment for the father-son duo to share the experience together.

The Wedding Ringer star further said he had a very awkward conversation with his dad following the show. The actor invited the latter home, and the two talked about how confusing the actor's costume was.

ALSO READ: Josh Gad To Donate Some Portion Of His Memoir’s Proceeds To L.A. Wildfire Victims Amid ‘Really Difficult Period’

Further in the episode of the podcast, the Pixel star went on to reveal, "My dad was just baffled and confused [by the costume]." He continued to share, "It was very cathartic. I felt like I finally had a closure that I didn't even know I needed.

Advertisement

And it was amazing to have that opportunity to just sit with him, and we just talked, and a lot of what we discussed ended up in the book."

Meanwhile, the actor went on to promote his new memoir, In Gad We Trust: A Tell-Some, where he detailed all the moments of his personal life, self-image, and navigating his career in the industry.

In the statement he released in the public domain, Gad wrote, "After decades of reading other people's words, I've decided to write some of my own, and it's turned into my book, In Gad We Trust: A Tell-Some."

The memoir is available to read in the bookstores now.

ALSO READ: Josh Gad Met Jeff Goldblum In Most Unusual Way; Learn As Frozen Star Recalls ‘Welcome-To-Hollywood Moment’