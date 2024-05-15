Fubar Season 2 Adds Carrie-Anne Moss to Cast with Arnold Schwarzenegger

Canadian actress Carrie-Anne Moss joins Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger in Season 2 of Netflix's Fubar. Moss plays Greta Nelson, a former East German spy with a passionate history with Luke Brunner (Schwarzenegger). As Luke returns from a mission to save his daughter, he confronts new villains, including an old flame threatening to destroy his life and the world.

Alongside Schwarzenegger, Moss joins returning cast members Monica Barbaro, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Jay Baruchel, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, Milan Carter, Fabiana Udenio, and Barbara Eve Harris.

Santora leads Fubar, with Schwarzenegger producing

Nick Santora is the creator, showrunner, and executive producer. Schwarzenegger serves as executive producer alongside Adam Higgs, Scott Sullivan, Phil Abraham, Amy Pocha, Seth Cohen, and Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell. The series is produced by Skydance Television.

Canadian actress Moss, famous for her role as Trinity in The Matrix franchise, is set to appear in the upcoming Star Wars spinoff series, The Acolyte, on Disney+. Moss is represented by Hodgson Management, Gersh, and Kleinberg Lopez Lange Cuddy & Klein.

Schwarzenegger returns in Fubar with a stellar cast

Schwarzenegger's return to Fubar is accompanied by a cast including Monica Barbaro as Emma Brunner, Fortune Feimster as Roo, Jay Baruchel as Carter, Aparna Brielle as Tina, Andy Buckley as Donnie, Barbara Eve Harris as Dot, Gabriel Luna as Boro, Milan Carter as Barry, Fabiana Udenio as Tally, and Travis Van Winkle as Aldon. Additionally, Schwarzenegger assumes the role of executive producer alongside creator and showrunner Nick Santora.

In a recent Variety interview, Barbaro shared that her relationship with Schwarzenegger off-screen mirrored their characters' father-daughter bond: "It was perfect; we bantered all day. This dynamic really helped us build our on-screen chemistry. He was also generous in sharing his experiences and insights with me.”

Besides Commando star Arnold Schwarzenegger's comedy series, Netflix has also premiered a three-part documentary series titled Arnold. The series follows Schwarzenegger's journey from a renowned bodybuilder to a blockbuster action star and later his transition into politics as Governor of California.

