Fubar Teaser: Arnold Schwarzenegger shows his funny side in new drama series; Check out the details

Arnold Schwarzenegger, who has many titles to his name and has vastly catered to many fields, will soon be hitting the screen with his comic magic twists and tales for the first time. Arnold Schwarzenegger is an American actor, film producer, businessman, retired professional bodybuilder, and politician who served as California's 38th Governor from 2003 to 2011 and also has spread his influence over a larger domain of society. Arnold’s first appearance on a television project has piqued the interest of viewers ever since the Fubar teaser was released. The show will soon be available on Netflix.

Arnold Schwarzenegger in Fubar To make it a comedy-drama, a balance of comedy and family drama is required. But from Fubar’s teaser, it seems director Nick Santora was able to hit the bull’s eye with an intriguing storyline. Fubar’s plot The drama revolves around a father-daughter duo that is emotional yet filled with comic puns. When father and daughter learn they've both been working as CIA operatives in the shadows for years, they realize their entire relationship has been a lie, and they don't even know each other. The series addresses normal family concerns against a worldwide backdrop of espionage, action, and humor, forcing the characters to work together as partners.

Stars, who will share set in Fubar with Arnold Aside from Arnold, an Emmy nominee, Nick Santora has an outstanding cast that has already made an impression on the OTT platform who fans would love to see on the show. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s note: Schwarzenegger mentioned Fubar in his personal newsletter and expressed his enthusiasm that the series had finally come together. He quoted, "Everywhere I go, people ask me when I’m going to do another big action comedy like "True Lies." Well, here it is. "Fubar" will kick your ass and make you laugh—and not just for two hours. You get a whole season. It’s been a joy to work with Nick [Santora], Skydance, and Netflix to give my fans exactly what they’ve been waiting for." As fans show their excitement over Fuber’s teaser by flooding the comment section. This also makes the wait worthwhile, as summer will be a smash hit with the release of Fuber on Netflix.

