Fueding exes Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green finally at peace as co parents as they move on with new partners

After a patchy relationship since separation, it looks like Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are finally at peace with each other. If you didn’t know, back when they were separating after a decade long marriage, the two were publicly calling out each other over their individual parenting styles. Green was also reportedly upset by how quickly Megan moved on with Machine Gun Kelly. The duo shares three kids Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4.

"Things have calmed down and are going a lot smoother," a source close to the actress told E! News. "Brian has accepted it's over for good with Megan and has moved on. It's allowed for a much more peaceful co-parenting relationship." While Megan is famously dating Midnight in the Switchgrass co-star Machine Gun Kelly for more than a year now, Brian is dating Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess. He recently shared a photo of them kissing, "It's been a really long time since I've been with someone I can truly share life with," he said.

While no co-parenting relationship is seamless, it sounds like any rocky waters have calmed between the former husband and wife. "They still have things that come up," the source noted. However, "he is very happy with his own life and his relationship," the insider added, "so that has helped. They are all adjusting to this situation well." That includes their youngsters. According to the source, "The kids like spending time with both parents and their significant others. Everyone is doing a lot better."

