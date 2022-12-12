'Fulfilled' Kim Kardashian shares an adorable beach photo with her kids

Kim Kardashian recently settled her divorce from Kanye West and seems to now be focusing on her kids following the same. The SKIMS founder recently took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself with her kids as they seemed to enjoy a gorgeous sunset at the beach. The Kardashians star was seen posing with three of her kids in the photo.

The photo shared by Kardashian showed her with daughter North, 9, son Saint, 7, and daughter Chicago, 4, dipping their feet into the ocean during what seemed like a stunning sunset. Her youngest child, Psalm, 3, was not seen in the photo. Along with the snap, Kardashian in the captions wrote, "Fulfilled." The photo received a lot of love from her fans as well as friends.

Kim Kardashian on her kids' relationship with Kanye West

According to E! News, a source close to Kim recently opened up about her relationship with Kanye West after the divorce settlement and revealed why she wants to keep him included in family matters. The source said, "Kanye will always be their dad and it won't change. All the kids are very bonded to Kanye and adore him despite what's going on. Kim is doing a great job of not letting that change their relationship."

In the meantime, Kanye West has been involved in multiple controversies. After posting antisemitic remarks on his social media, the rapper in a recent interview also went on to praise Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. The musician while speaking to Alex Jones spoke about the Nazi leader and said that he liked him among other explosive comments. During the podcast interview, the Praise God singer was heard saying, "Well, I see good things about Hitler also" as he left netizens shocked.