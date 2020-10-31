Full House alum Lori Loughlin begins her 2 month sentence in jail for college bribery controversy

Lori Loughlin reached Northern California federal prison to officially begin her 2-month sting in jail for college admission scandal. Read ahead for details.

Actress Lori Loughlin reported to a federal prison in Northern California on Friday to start a two-month sentence for her role in a massive college admissions cheating scandal, according to officials at the prison and the federal prosecutor’s office. The Full House star surrendered to authorities at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, about 40 miles east of San Francisco. She was early; the judge who sentenced her ordered her to report to prison on November 19.

It is the same federal lockup where Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman served her 11 days last October. Huffman was in the general population and had to follow all the rules, including a 5 a.m. wakeup call, a uniform of khaki pants and a brown t-shirt, and five inmate roll calls per day. Loughlin will be expected to follow the same rules as set forth by the Bureau of Prisons. Felicity Huffman was released on the 11th day of her 14-day sentence. She was released on a Friday as is normal policy for inmates who are set to be released on weekends, according to prison officials.

Loughlin has also been ordered to pay a fine of USD 150,000 and complete 100 hours of community service once she is released under the sentence handed down by Judge Nathaniel Gorton during a virtual hearing in August. She is expected to serve her full two months behind bars because there is no time off for good behaviour in the federal system for sentences less than a year.

For the unversed, the 56-year-old Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, admitted in May to paying USD 500,000 to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation to falsely designate her daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli, 20, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21, as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team. Neither girl was a rower. The couple went as far as to pose the students on rowing machines for their admissions application. Giannulli, 57, was sentenced to five months in prison, 250 hours of community service and a fine of USD 250,000.

