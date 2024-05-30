Full House Creator Jeff Franklin Announces New Horror Film Murder With The Stars; Jonathan Silverman to Direct

Jeff Franklin, the creator of Full House and Fuller House, is working on a new horror movie titled Murder With The Stars. This screenplay is written by Craig Shoemaker who will also produce it. Jonathan Silverman has signed on to direct and act in the film.

According to Variety, Craig Shoemaker, said this about his own excitement for the project, “This idea came to me a few months ago" and he realized it was really cool and unique. And since then things have just been flowing so naturally creatively for him "with two old friends" coming aboard i.e. Jeff Franklin and Jonathan Silverman, it’s a "killer team" he cracked a pun.

Jaclyn and Ike Suri of Pelican Point Media which is a film financing company, are developing Murder with the Stars, having previously produced multiple horror comedies that were successful. In 2016, Jaclyn was credited as a producer in a 2016 movie titled Exposed starring Big Daddy Kane, Ana de Armas, and Keanu Reeves.

The official description of the film goes "A police detective investigates the truth behind his partner's death. The mysterious case reveals disturbing police corruption and a dangerous secret involving an unlikely young woman."

Looking back at Jonathan Silverman and Jeff Franklin's past ventures

Jeff Franklin's Full House aired in 1987. It became a cult classic sitcom setting trends. The show is described as "A widowed sportscaster raises his three daughters with assistance from his rock and roll brother-in-law and madcap best friend."

Of the many stars this show has flaunted some are Mary-Kate Olsen, Bob Saget, John Stamos, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin, Blake Tuomy-Wilhoit, Candace Cameron Bure, Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit, Scott Weinger, and Jodie Sweetin.

Jonathan Silverman is an actor and producer, who is hailed for the iconic 1989 comedy Weekend at Bernie's, and Another Dirty Movie (2012). In Weekend at Bernie's, he efficiently explores the horror comedy murder mystery genre as "two idiots try to pretend that their murdered employer is really alive, leading the hitman to attempt to track him down to finish him off," as stated in the official movie description.

Not much is known about the plot of Murder With The Stars, however, one can trust them to create sheer brilliance.