Full House Star Dave Coulier On Show Getting Cancelled After 8 Seasons: ‘Not Everybody Was Into It’

Dave Coulier had a breakthrough in his career with his stellar act as Joey in the show Full House. Before ABC decided to cancel the sitcom, it ran for eight seasons. The show’s plot revolves around Danny Tanner, who single-handedly raised his three daughters, Stephanie, D.J., and Michelle.

Speaking about the factors that led to the cancellation of Full House, Coulier and David Lipper spoke to People Magazine, where they stated that the cost of production was a big issue for the crew members.

Why was Full House cancelled?

In conversation with the magazine, Coulier shared that while the show would have run for two more seasons, the cost was killing the crew. Except for him, the actors too decided not to go on with the show, as the new seasons would have deteriorated the quality of the content and the episodes.

The actor claimed, “We were told that there was a possibility when The WB network started that we were gonna do two more seasons on the WB.” The Joey actor further added, But at that point, season 8, people were kinda like, ‘How many more stories can we tell? We've already told a 192 of these.’ Like, you know, not everybody was into it. I was like, ‘I'll do two more seasons, man. I'm having a blast. You know, I'll come in and do Popeye and walk out.’”

David Lipper, another lead actor who played Viper, also added that it was an expensive show. Apart from paying the actors, multiple other factors required money, which the production house was short of. David added that if the show had continued for more seasons, it would have had to go through budget cuts. That meant that the quality would have been compromised.

Full House spinoff

With the cancellation of the original series, Full House made way for its spinoff, Fuller House. Making up for the cancelled episodes, Fuller House gave insights into the grown Tanner family. Moreover, the audience was in for a treat as new characters came in and made the spin-off a hit like the original one.

Giving layers to every character on the show made it more likable and funnier. A major plus for the production house during the spinoff was that no negative elements needed to be added to the hot sitcom of the time.

