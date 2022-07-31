Full House star Jodie Sweetin ties the knot with fiance Mescal Wasilewski in an intimate ceremony

Full House star Jodie Sweetin ance Mescal Wasilewski in an intimate ceremony in Malibu, California, on Saturday evening. Sweetin and Wasilewski who have been together for over five years had announced their engagement earlier this year. Sweetin showed off her engagement ring in an adorable snap as the duo got engaged ahead of her 40th birthday.

As for the couple's Malibu wedding, the duo tied the knot in a private home in an intimate ceremony which was attended by Sweetin's Full House co-stars including, John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure as reported by People. At the ceremony, Jodie walked down the aisle wearing a gown from Lili Bridals with her father Sam by her side. Her daughters, Zoie, 14 and Beatrix, 11 also stood beside her.

In January, while announcing her engagement with Mescal, Jodie had shared a sweet message on Instagram where she described their relationship and wrote, "I know I have the right partner for the rest of whatever life brings me. And I couldn't be more grateful."

Jodie and Mescal first met each other through mutual friends and began dating long-distance in 2017 since he was in New York, she was in Los Angeles. Wasilewski later moved to LA in 2020. The Full House star's engagement announcement this year came a week after beloved Hollywood icon and Full House patriarch Bob Saget passed away. Sweetin along with other lead cast members of the show including Dave Coulier, John Stamos, Lori Loughlin and more had shared a joint statement after his passing.

