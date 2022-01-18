Full House's Jodie Sweetin announces engagement to Mescal Wasilewski: I love you Mescal, for always

Full House fame Jodie Sweetin took to Instagram to announce her engagement with boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski on Monday. Sharing a sweet selfie with her fiance, Sweetin showed off her engagement ring in the adorable snap as the duo was all smiles and expressed her happiness about getting engaged ahead of her 40th birthday in a heartfelt caption.

Sharing the sweet announcement on Instagram, Jodie in her captions wrote a beautiful Maya Angelou quote and further added, " I love you Mescal, for always. You’re my person. I can’t wait to see the life that lies ahead for us. Here’s to us, @ghostfacelito and our life of adventures. Together. I think I’m really gonna like turning 40."

After Jodie shared the big news not only fans but also her friends from the industry sent their warm wishes to her. Her on-screen sister from Full House, Candace Cameron Bure congratulated Sweetin and wrote, "Congratulations sis Love you." Also Dave Coulier's wife Melissa Coulier left a comment saying, "Love you so much!!!!"

Jodie's fiance also shared the news on his Instagram account and reposted the snap of the newly engaged couple writing the caption, "So that happened…"

The news of Sweetin's engagement comes just over one week after beloved Hollywood icon and Full House patriarch Bob Saget passed away. Sweetin along with other cast members of the show including John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Lori Loughlin, Andrea Barber and Scott Weinger had shared a joint statement after his passing. The Full House star was laid to rest on January 14 with all the lead cast members in attendance at his funeral in Los Angeles.

ALSO READ: Then vs Now: Here's what the cast of Full House is up to these days