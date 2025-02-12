Full Swing Season 3 Trailer: New Faces Brings New Drama Into the Life of Golfers; Here's Everything You Need to Know
Netflix has dropped the trailer for Full Swing season 3, which gives the audience a peek into the lives of the golfers by bringing new faces into the docuseries. Scroll down to read the details.
Netflix has released the trailer for Full Swing season 3. With the new bunch of episodes set to be dropped on the streaming platform, the audience will get a peek at the daily lives of the golfers and the challenges they overcome amidst competitions and rivalries.
After high intensity of drama in the first two seasons, the makers have made sure to match the level by introducing new faces to the docuseries.
The series is expected to showcase four major Golf championships: The Masters, The PGA, The Open Championship, and the U.S. Open.
As for the official synopsis of the show, Full Swing “continues to give fans a chance to get to know the players through their wins, their losses, their families and their friends.”
The series that offers a glimpse into behind the scenes of the game is produced by Box to Box Films, Pro Shop Studios, and Vox Media Studios.
For the cast members and the golfer, the big names include Ludvig Åberg, Keegan Bradley, Joel Dahmen, Bryson DeChambeau, Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Adam Hadwin, Min Woo Lee, Minjee Lee, Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Scottie Scheffler, Neal Shipley, Nick Taylor, Sahith Theegala, Justin Thomas, Camilo Villegas, and Gary Woodland.
Further in the synopsis, it is mentioned about the Ryder Cup Captain, Keegan Bradley’s "quest to write his own redemption arc from last year’s dramatic letdown.”
Season 3 of Full Swing will be available to stream on Netflix from February 25.
