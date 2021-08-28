Fuller House’s John Stamos shares selfies from hospital bed; Fans wish for his speedy recovery

John Stamos has recently taken to Instagram to post selfies from what seems like a hospital bed, worrying ardent fans who have been sending good vibes to the actor ever since. Stamos, 58, didn’t mention the cause for which he had to undergo surgery, but he captioned the picture mentioning, “d*amn you trigger finger”, so fans believe it's for the same.

The post suggested that the actor had to undergo surgery due to a condition called ‘trigger finger’, which locks one's fingers in a bent position. Taking to his Instagram stories, Stamon posted a few more snaps with snarky expressions while still resting in a hospital. He also took to posting a picture of his hand which has a visible band-aid in it. Despite being in a hospital, it seems like Stamos’ selfie game is super strong, as he first poses with a black mask, and then a full-fledged smirk on his face. Along with mentioning the supposed cause of his sudden visit to the hospital, Stamos also penned, “Easypeasey,” in order to calm fans down.

Check out Stamos’ post:

In the comments section, however, fans took to sharing their experiences of being taken to the hospital for similar causes. Some fans wished the actor a speedy recovery, while others related to his visit since they have also been suffering from the trigger finger condition.

Recently, the actor has also reunited with the cast members of the iconic show Fuller House including Bob Saget and Dave Coulier, at MegaCon in Orlando, Florida. The recent reunion of the cast had also sparked revival rumours but nothing has been addressed or confirmed yet by the makers.

