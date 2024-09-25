JoJo Siwa frequently embraces the idea of shinning both on stage and off. At LA Pride, she was seen wearing a head-to-toe rainbow gemstone trance and rockstar glam inspired by KISS. She also rocked glittering green makeup on September 8 at the Christian Cowan New York Fashion Week event.

Recently, JoJo Siwa expressed that she has no problem upending social norms with her fashion choices. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the Dance Moms alumn said, "I believe that for me, the first question when figuring out a style is, 'How can I be so messed up, so weird, so whack?' I really enjoy doing it, to be honest."

She usually wants people to stop and ask themselves, "Why is she wearing that, what is she doing, what is she wearing now?" Her goal is to turn heads. when people notice how she looks, saying, "It's a fun game for me".

Siwa believes makeup can provide that extra special touch to an outfit, making it even more "memorable," in addition to clothes being a terrific way for her to express her creativity. Siwa adds, “That truly has the potential to truly make or break a look, whether you’re afraid to go to that next level or not.”

At a relatively young age, JoJo Siwa has accomplished a great deal of success. Alongside her mother, Jessalynn Siwa, she starred in Dance Moms, which brought her to fame. Her acting career, however, took off thanks to her collaboration with Nickelodeon; she subsequently started landing roles in several shows and movies.

At first, Siwa was perceived as the girl next door because of her pink-colored clothes and signature bow. But as she grew older, she began playing around more with her appearance, and her style began to lean more gothic. However, she took advantage of this same circumstance, which many people were unable to comprehend.

