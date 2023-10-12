‘Fun party trick now…’: When Margot Robbie mastered THIS trick during Suicide Squad

After the enormous success of Barbie, Margot Robbie is one of the most prominent names in the Hollywood industry. The Babylon actress had her breakthrough in the industry in 2013 with the film The Wolf of Wall Street. The Suicide Squad star appeared on an episode of Hot Ones on February 6, 2020, where she was hosted by Sean Evans. In the episode, she talked about some instances where she had to master some stunts in order to perform them on screen. Such as, the actress learned how to hold her breath for a very long, she also learned how to roller skate which she found very challenging. Let’s dive deeper to learn more about her adventurous skills.

Margot Robbie talked about how a diver could teach holding one’s breath underwater

Sean Evans pointed out how Margot Robbie had to learn how to hold her breath underwater for five minutes in the Suicide Squad movie The actress acknowledged it by saying, “Ya know the holding my breath thing, that's like a fun party trick now. It's just a nice thing to be able to say- yeah I can hold my breath for five minutes.”

The 33-year-old then told the host that if he sat with a diver, he would be able to do it. She also mentioned that a diver teaches you how to take a deep breath and expand your diaphragm. Speaking of the most important thing a diver could teach the actress continued, “The most important thing he teaches you is what happens when your body's deprived of oxygen and then once you know it's not that scary.”

Margot Robbie ate a series of progressively hotter winger after she stated that she had capacity for limited spice

In the same episode, the Terminal actress told the YouTuber that she had the palette of a four-year-old and she grew up eating mashed potatoes which made her tolerance for spicy food limited. However, the actress actually had a series of progressively hotter wings, all splashed with different flavors of sauces with a Scoville level of 1,800. Even after she found it pretty spicy, she went on calmly chewing it down.

Let’s learn about another skill Margot Robbie unlocked for her movie

The star who played Harley Quinn also opened up about the roller skating skills she learned for Birds of Prey. “I spent a lot of the movie on rollerskates. We actually have a big scene in the movie on a moving carousel, and I'm behind a moving car. It's just really hard to do all that on wheels, so that was very challenging,” this was indeed yet another adventure.