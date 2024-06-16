'Funny Like No Other': Jennifer Aniston's Note For Courteney Cox's 60th Birthday Proves She's Truly The Rachel To Her Monica

Jennifer Aniston proved that she's truly the Rachel to Courteney Cox's Monica as she celebrated her Friends co-star's 60th birthday milestone. Cox rang in her 60th birthday on June 15, and on this occasion, Aniston posted a heartwarming note for her on Instagram.

"Celebrating this powerful, magical, mystical, interesting, interested, ferociously talented girl today!!! My sweet CC @courteneycoxofficial," Aniston began in the caption, which featured a carousel of photos of the pair together through the years.

She continued, "She’s funny like no other, STUNNING on the inside and out. Independent in the most gorgeous way, cares for everyone, even if she doesn’t know you. Terrified of dogs, even though I’ve never known her NOT to have at least two of them. Fiercely loyal to the end."

The post had a series of snaps of the two besties from their earlier days together, which was a blast from the past for their fans.

More on the duo's friendship over the years

Jennifer Aniston praised Courteney Cox's talent for interior design and her ability to spot "a smudge on a window" from a mile away in her post. "She doesn’t care what other people think!! I can’t imagine a world without her," Aniston concluded the earnest tribute. "It’s one of my great honors to call her one of my best friends for life... Happy happy birthday, CC. I love you!"

The pair's decades-long friendship began on their iconic sitcom and has remained strong over the years. When Aniston turned 55 in February 2024, Cox took to her Instagram and posted a sweet birthday wish for her as well.

Jennifer Aniston plays a major role in Courteney Cox's daughter Coco's life

Aniston is reportedly the godmother to Cox’s daughter, Coco Arquette, whom she shares with ex-husband David Arquette. Moreover, Cox was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles last year in 2023, with Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay on Friends, also in attendance.

That same year, Matthew Perry became the first member of the main cast of Friends to pass away, which left several fans of the show heartbroken. However, all the other Friends stars are still on good terms today and they keep meeting once in a while now and then and reliving old memories.

