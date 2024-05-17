Furiosa A Mad Max Saga Drops Six Minute-Long Highlight After Fantastic Debut at Cannes Film Festival 2024; WATCH

One of the most anticipated movie of this year, Furiosa A Mad Max Saga set the silver screen ablaze during its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. Expected to hit theaters on May 24, it is already generating a lot of buzz. At its world premier at the Cannes, the Mad Max prequel was received with great enthusiasm by everyone. Following which six minutes of exclusive footage from the upcoming film has been shared with fans who can not wait.

The Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth starrer has earned momentum and rave reviews. Odeon Cinemas posted the clip on X. It is more like a highlight reel rather than an uninterrupted sequence from the opening of the film. Caution should be observed as the video may contain mild spoilers. It highlights the crux of the movie instead of the opening sequence.

Odeon Cinemas drops 6-mintue long clip of Furiosa A Mad Max Saga

The clip show Furiosa being kidnapped by desert bandits from the Green Place and ultimately falling into the hands of Fury Road villain Immortan Joe. The storyline follows her journey of vengance against Chris Hemsworth's villainous character, Dementus. This clip suggests that Dementus crucified her mother which implies there might be some personal vendetta against Furiosa thus giving her mission a deeper meaning.

The six-minute preview gives moviegoers a taste of what they can look forward to in terms of action-packed thrills and spills. Among them are young Furiosa leading a war rig full of crazed war boys during one crazy chase scene involving men on motorcycles flying through sky using parachutes among others.

🚨Furiosa Exclusive! - Watch brand new film footage from #FURIOSA💥



A chronicle fuelled by vengeance. See where it all started on May 24. FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA - only in Cinemas, book now at ODEON🔥📲 https://t.co/17fRl80Whb pic.twitter.com/PA5rB6M8Pf — ODEON (@ODEONCinemas) May 16, 2024

What to expect from the highly anticipated Furiosa A Mad Max Saga?

Originally portrayed by Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road Furiosa she serves as an officer in Immortan Joe's army but turns against him to free the slaves. Anya Taylor-Joy takes up the mantle as Furiosa in the prequel film alongside Thor star Chris Hemsworth.



Official description of Furiosa A Mad Max Saga reads, "As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus."



The story follows their journey through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel which is presided over by The Immortan Joe. The description builds up the movie stating, "While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home." The scenes in the clip and the story description promise an adrenaline-fueled cinematic experience, staying true to the high-octane legacy of the Mad Max franchise.

