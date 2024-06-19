Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Is Headed For Digital Release; Find Out Where And When

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth starrer Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is headed for a digital release after a month of theatrical run. The film is a prequel to 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road and was anticipated to be the franchise’s big release since then. However, the film opened with an underwhelming box office number!

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga digital release details

Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment has announced that Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will be available for premium streaming on Amazon Prime starting from Tuesday, June 25.

Since the film will be available on Prime’s video on demand, users will have to rent it for viewing, which costs $24.99 for 48 hours once they start watching the movie. The platform even offers a reasonable $29.99 pre-order option for the ultra HD version, making it a must-have for movie enthusiasts.

Fandango at Home’s streaming platform VUDU and Apple TV+ have also listed Furiosa for pre-order. In addition, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will be released on August 13 on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

Is Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga a good movie?

The story revolves around Taylor-Joy’s character, Furiosa, who was stolen from her homeland, Green Place of Many Mothers, as a child by the evil warlord Dementus and his Biker Horde. But as she grew older and embarked on the road of self-discovery, she felt determined to find her way back home.

The film's Memorial Day weekend opening saw an underwhelming performance at the box office, with a $32 million domestic collection. As of today, the film has earned $160.6 million at the worldwide box office.

However, the reviews haven’t been bad! Rotten Tomatoes critics called the movie “fresh” and gave it a solid 90% rating based on 377 reviews, while RT users gave it an 89% rating. The box office numbers and critics' reviews are contradictory, so scoring the film is hard. But now that the movie will be available to stream at home, people can decide whether Furiosa is to their liking!

