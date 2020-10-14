Furiosa: Anya Taylor Joy roped in to play lead in Mad Max: Fury Road prequel; Chris Hemsworth to ride along

It has been confirmed that Split and Glass fame actress Anya Taylor-Joy will headline Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, Furiosa. The movie has also roped in Chris Hemsworth.

It's official, Anya Taylor-Joy will play the younger Furiosa in the Mad Max world! The actress is best known for her role in M Night Shyamalan’s psychological thriller The Split and Glass. Now, it has been confirmed that she will be headlining the Mad Max spinoff. Fans of the franchise would be aware that actress Charlize Theron played the OG Furiosa in 2015 film Fury Road. Deadline has confirmed Anya's casting in the spinoff and also revealed that she's not the only new face in the Mad Max world.

It has been reported that Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth will ride along with Furiosa in the spinoff. Aquaman and Watchmen star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has also been roped in for the spinoff. Mad Max: Fury Road was set in the post-Apocalyptic where water and oil are scarce and precious. But the standalone spinoff will tell the origin story of Furiosa before she joined up with Max Rockatansky in Fury Road.

George Miller will be helming the project. He is also holding the pen of the prequel. The movie is co-written and produced by Doug Mitchell. The filmmaker had also penned the script for Mad Max: Fury Road. He had co-written the project with Nico Lathouris. Following the news of the trio's casting, fans have had mixed reactions to the news.

"I wish that Charlize Theron was digitally de-aged a la Nick Fury in 'Captain Marvel'," a Twitter user said. "I will miss Charlize Theron in the role but George Miller is set to write, produce, & direct the project so I'll be there opening night," added another user.

Check out a few more reactions below:

I love Anya and Yahya Abdul so I will be definitely watching this but with low expectation due to the lack of Charlize, she really made Mad Max Fury Road even though the rest of the actors were good too it wouldn't have worked without her. — kira lovecraft country spoilers (@aryastale) October 13, 2020

First i had doubts but now with Anya Taylor Joy playing BYE IM IN!!!! — taylorchalamet (@andromedus13) October 13, 2020

Anya Taylor Joy as Furiosa I approve — Count Joshua Bluemel #BlueVote #BroncosCountry (@kal_kenobi83) October 13, 2020

I’m totally onboard with Anya... she’s phenomenal and deserves more projects like these . She also has an other-worldly look about her which would fit here perfectly — Amit Khaira (@Amitkhaira) October 13, 2020

