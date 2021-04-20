Furiosa: Chris Hemsworth, Anya Taylor-Joy's Mad Max Fury Road prequel set to be Australia's BIGGEST film

Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy's Furiosa will have one of the biggest film shoots ever in Australia and will open new opportunities for locals.

Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy's upcoming Mad Max Fury Road prequel is all set to be Australia's biggest film ever. The massive film shoot is expected to create a lot of new jobs in Australia considering the scale of the film. It has been reported that the film will begin shooting from 2022 and will be helping the local economy that may be hit amid the pandemic. Director George Miller has expressed excitement about working on the prequel as he recently gave a press conference along with Hemsworth.

According to Just Jared, the film shoot is expected to bring in 350 million AUD into the local economy and also help create over 850 new jobs. During the press conference, Miller spoke about working on the Mad Max franchise and what Furiosa's timeline will be. Sharing his excitement about working on the film, Hemsworth said, "The biggest pinch-myself moment, because I’ve grown up watching it [‘Mad Max’] and it’s so iconic.”

While it has been reported that Queen's Gambit fame Anya Taylor-Joy will be essaying the role of young Furiosa, Chris Hemsworth's role in the film is yet to be revealed. Revealing details about the film's timeline, director George Miller said, "This [Furiosa] happens over many years."

Hemsworth also spoke about shooting films in his homeland as he said, "This will be my fourth or fifth film here in Australia.” The film will be mainly shot in New South Wales with a local crew. Filming locations also include the mining town of Broken Hill, which is known for providing the perfect landscape for post-apocalyptic films.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Chris Hemsworth trains with the cutest Thor as he declares son the 'next heavy weight champion'

Share your comment ×