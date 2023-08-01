Futurama episode 2 recap: Kif and Amy's tadpole kids return twenty years later in Hulu's revived sci-fi sitcom

Sci-fi animated sitcom series Futurama has been a popular and iconic franchise for decades and despite the show having been off-air for 10 years, the revival of the show on Hulu has been receiving the same amount of love from the audience. Episode two of the new season aired on July 31, 2023, and it followed up on a 20-year-old episode, bringing back Kif and Amy's kids. Here's what happened and the decades-long backstory of the scene.

Futurama episode 2 recap: Spoiler alert

Kif and Amy's kids return twenty years later

Episode one of season four of Futurama was titled Kif Gets Knocked Up a Notch Kif and it aired on January 12, 2003. The episode featured Kif getting pregnant and him explaining that his race reproduces through touch. Their skin is a semi-permeable membrane that can absorb genetic material and when they experience strong emotions, their species become sexually fertile. Since everyone held onto Kif during a blast, a test is undertaken and DNA samples reveal that Leela is the mother of the kids while Amy is the smizmar.

After Kif gives birth, the tadpole babies go to the swampy water where they are left to grow until they can live out of water and the process takes 20 years. Now, 20 years later, in episode two of Hulu's revival of Futurama titled Children of a Lesser Bog, everyone gathers for an ancient ceremony and hundreds of offspring try to make it out of the water alive. Three of them make it and are of different ages depending on where they spent time in the swamp. Axl is the oldest, Mandy is the middle child, and Newt is the youngest.

Amy's motherhood is challenged

When Amy gets exhausted by parenting alone while Kif is away, Leela offers to help her out. The kids have a natural connection with Leela considering they have her DNA. Amy starts getting worried they'll consider Leela their real mother. The Grand Midwife announces an ancient tradition test to challenge her motherhood. Eventually, Amy is declared as the mother and the family rejoices together.

More about Futurama on Hulu

The synopsis of the series promises "the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler's litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy's tadpoles." Topics that the season will cover include a pandemic, the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, as well as streaming television. The brand-new season of Futurama premiered on July 24, 2023, on Hulu. A new episode streams every Monday.

