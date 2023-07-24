Futurama returns for third time; Plot, episode numbers and everything you need to know about animated series

The much-loved animated series, Futurama, is making its third comeback in its 24-year history, much to the delight of fans worldwide. With a devoted cult following, critical acclaim, and a unique blend of sci-fi satire and humor, Futurama has defied the odds and returned to screens once again. After critical acclaim and devoted fans, the show's rollercoaster journey continues with its latest revival on Hulu/Disney+. However, this return hasn't been without its share of controversies.

Futurama: What is it all about?

Futurama, an animated sci-fi comedy series created by Matt Groening and David X Cohen, takes place in the year 3000. The show follows the adventures of Philip J. Fry, a 20th-century pizza delivery boy who is cryogenically frozen and wakes up a thousand years later. In this futuristic world, Fry joins the eccentric crew of the Planet Express delivery service, led by the one-eyed Leela and the irreverent, beer-loving robot, Bender. Together with Professor Farnsworth, Amy Wong, Hermes Conrad, and Dr. Zoidberg, they embark on intergalactic escapades filled with clever humor, pop culture references, and social satire. The show's stellar voice cast includes Billy West as Fry and Professor Farnsworth, Katey Sagal as Leela, and John DiMaggio as Bender, among other talented actors.

With its mix of jokes about quantum physics and clever low-brow humor, the show appealed to fans seeking something intellectually stimulating yet entertaining. In a rare feat, Futurama is believed to be the only TV show to have introduced a new mathematical theorem, showcasing the brilliance of its over-educated writing staff.

From cancellations to miraculous returns of Futurama

Despite its critical acclaim and passionate fanbase, Futurama has endured a turbulent journey. Fox Network's constant schedule changes and cancellations led to its initial demise after four seasons and 72 episodes. However, the show found a second life on Cartoon Network, followed by a revival in the form of four straight-to-DVD movies and a 16-episode fifth season. Subsequent returns on Comedy Central brought the show back for two more seasons, proving its uncanny ability to rise from the ashes like a phoenix.

As Futurama gears up for its third revival, a pay dispute almost derailed the return. John DiMaggio, the talented voice behind the iconic character Bender, temporarily held out due to issues of self-respect and dissatisfaction with the corporate nature of the industry. The situation, dubbed Bendergate, caused concern among fans. Fortunately, a resolution was reached, and DiMaggio's distinctive voice remains an integral part of the show's comeback.

What’s in store for Futurama's future?

Futurama's fate has often hinged on financial considerations and viewer ratings. The show's unique blend of hand-drawn and CGI animation results in higher production costs, making it a challenging venture for networks.

As of now, there have been no official release dates revealed for the third season of Futurama. The show's history of multiple comebacks and revivals has left fans eager for more, but specific details about the third season's release remain undisclosed. For updates on the show's return, fans are advised to keep an eye on official streaming platforms. While it enjoys a devoted following, it hasn't consistently attracted massive audiences, relying on loyal fans and reruns to sustain its popularity. As the latest season hits screens worldwide, the question remains: How long will this fourth life of Futurama endure?

Futurama's blend of smart sci-fi and hilarious satire continues to captivate viewers, despite facing multiple cancellations and financial hurdles. As the latest season premieres, fans eagerly embrace the return of the beloved show, proving once again that "good news, everyone!"

